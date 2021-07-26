Celebrity ad volume surpasses pre-COVID levels on TV, Akshay Kumar shines again

The count of brands of Akshay Kumar increased from 26 in the first half of 2021 to 36 this year in the same period.

Unlike last year, the ad volume of celebrity-endorsed advertisements has seen significant growth on TV, according to TAM ADEX, an advertisement monitoring platform.

The coronavirus outbreak had shaken the star power of many celebrities last year as shooting schedule of films, TV shows and web series were disrupted.

This had resulted in a drop in ad volume of celebrity-endorsed ads on TV last year.

Between January and June 2020, ad volume of celebrity- endorsed ads saw a 26 percent drop as compared to the first half of 2019.

When it comes to this year, it looks like the celebrities are back with a bang as ad volumes of celebrity-endorsed ads increased by 23 percent in the first half of 2021 as compared to 2019 during the same period.

As compared to the first half of 2020, the period between January and June 2021 saw 65 percent growth in celebrity ad volumes.

Also, this year Akshay Kumar continued to be the most visible celebrity on TV.

Akshay Kumar topped the list of the most visible celebrity with an average visibility of 33 hours/day across all channels, followed by Kiara Advani with 18 hours/day through endorsements done on TV.

Majority of the top 10 celebrities, six out of top 10 endorsed more brands in January-June 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Similarly, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni saw a jump in count of brands from 28 last year to 43 this year, making him the celebrity endorsing the maximum number of brands this year.

When it comes to sports celebrities, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the only two sports celebrities among the top 10 celebrity endorsers on TV.

Virat Kohli was on top with 26 percent share of advertisement followed by M S Dhoni with 23 percent share in the first half of this year.

The top five sports celebrities -- Kohli, Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane -- added more than 45 percent share of ad volumes during the said period.

Amid sports celebrities endorsing brands on TV, there were over 45 male and eight female sports celebrities that were seen during the January-June period this year.

And out of the eight female sports celebrities, Mithali Raj topped the list followed by Saina Nehwal.

Another category in the celebrity endorsers includes celebrity couples including Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan who endorsed more than 50 percent ads in this segment. The two couples endorsed 39 and 19 brands respectively during the first half of 2021.

In terms of genre on TV, celebrity advertisement volume was highest on news channel genre with 30 percent share of celebrity ad volumes followed by GEC genre with 26 percent share.

While 2020 was not a hit year for celebrities when it comes to ad volumes on TV, celebrity ad volumes witnessed 2.1 times growth during the second wave, the report added.