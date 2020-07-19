Cease-and-desist order against Trump for using Linkin Park song ‘In the End’ in campaign video

United States President Donald Trump does not want to endorse masks to prevent novel coronavirus spread, and that is not the only unfortunate decision he has made, off late. As the time for another presidential race in the US draws closer, the incumbent leader has been trying to gain voters by using chart-toppers of rock music.

We cannot say how it would have worked out for any other leader, but the lack of bonhomie between the US President and the who’s who of the music industry is becoming increasingly apparent.



Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.

— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

For instance, on July 19, rock band Linkin Park took to Twitter to announce they have moved a cease-and-desist order against the President for using their song “In the End” in his campaign video. They also made it amply clear that the members of the band do not support or endorse Trump and his administration.

While the Trump re-election campaign video with the Linkin Park soundtrack has been pulled off by Twitter, it reminded us once again how the band’s deceased frontman Chester Bennington had once called the US President a “greater threat to the US than terrorism”.

He had tweeted back in 2017: “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in.”



Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!

— JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the tweet that had the two-minute video embedded in it now reads: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” It was posted on July 18 by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by Donald Trump.Notably, the version of the Linkin Park song used in the Trump reelection video was a cover of the song “In the End” by singer Tommee Profitt, featuring Fleurie and Jung Youth. The latter also welcomed the action taken by Twitter and wrote: “Anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down.”

This is not the first time US President Donald Trump has been called out by the members of a rock band for using their music in his campaign videos. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones had threatened him with legal action for using their songs at his campaign rallies.

In the year 2015, ock band REM with a cease and desist, while the lead singer had asked the US President to "not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign". Seventies' rock band Aerosmith had also reportedly urged Trump to stop using their songs.