Caught in Covid chaos: More shutdowns, delayed releases spell trouble for cinema business

The cinema business in India is once again getting caught in Covid-19 chaos. Theatres are being asked to shut down in more markets, states are re-imposing capacity restrictions and film releases are being put off due to rising cases of coronavirus and its new variant, Omicron.

After Delhi announced the closure of cinema halls from December 28, Haryana followed suit and ordered the shutdown of theatres in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat from January 2.

More restrictions

“For Hindi films, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana contribute 60 percent and West Bengal 8 percent. So around 70 percent of the business comes from these markets,” said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president of Elara Capital.

Tamil Nadu, which had lifted restrictions on theatres from November, has once again asked them to operate at 50 percent capacity.

While Tamil Nadu’s share of a Hindi film’s collections is 6-7 percent, the southern state accounts for 70 percent of a Tamil movie’s overall business, said Taurani. For the 2021 release Master, which was one of the most successful films in Covid-19 times with over Rs 200 crore in Indian box office collections, over 65 percent of the business was from the Tamil Nadu market.

Last year, nine states allowed theatres to operate at full capacity – Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Of these, only six continue to allow cinemas to operate at 100 percent capacity now.

Along with the cinema shutdown in Delhi and capacity restriction in Tamil Nadu theatres, Rajasthan ordered cinemas to operate at 50 percent capacity from January 3.

Release rejig

The closure of theatres and the capacity restrictions have forced a rejig of the movie release calendar, with two films getting postponed—Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and RRR starring Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

For Nitin Menon, cofounder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector, who expected the mood of the exhibition industry to be upbeat after the release of RRR, it’s now back to cautious optimism.

Kamal Gianchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India and CEO of PVR Pictures, told Moneycontrol in an earlier interview that the content pipeline for theatres in 2022 had included movie releases every week and potential blockbuster films every month.

Now, Taurani said he doesn’t expect any big-budget film to be released until the first week of April. While regional and Hollywood films may not be held back, he pointed out that regional content contributes 25-30 percent to the overall box office business of India and Hollywood’s share is 10 percent.

“The lion’s share comes from Hindi films, which is 60 percent,” Taurani said.

Tricky situation

With Bollywood taking a backseat again, the situation has become tricky for exhibitors.

“Theatres need pan-India content. It can’t come on a state by state basis. It is a bigger negative because during a shutdown, the cash-burn for theatres is significantly low. But in the current situation, the cash-burn could be 2-3x versus what theatres suffer during a complete shutdown,” said Taurani.

He said top multiplex chains PVR and INOX may be able to sustain for six months if there is a complete shutdown for cinemas for the next two-three months. But he added that their cash-burn would increase substantially without big-name film releases to attract footfalls.

Taurani estimates footfalls declining by 50-60 percent on a pan-India basis, extending the current drop of 20-25 percent.