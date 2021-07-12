Catch-22 for film industry: Movies ready for release but no theatres open for them

Visuals of actor Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom'

The announcement of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom releasing on July 27 came as a pleasant surprise, but once again uncertainty looms around the release of the film.

This is because despite getting a go ahead from state governments theatre owners have not restarted cinemas.

"State-wise, the government order has come for Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh. So, one-third screens of Miraj which is close to 50 screens have got the permission to restart cinemas. However, we haven't restarted cinemas because there is no new content and there's no point running cinemas with old content," Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, which in total has 150 screens across India, told Moneycontrol.

The situation is the same for Mukta A2 Cinemas, a multiplex chain started by Mukta Arts.

"We have not reopened any screens as yet. Till there is sight of content, this is a call we have taken," said Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta Arts.

Miraj's Sharma said the release calendar is subject to change with reopening of cinemas. "Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune, these are the five markets which are yet to open. Post their reopening we'll have clarity around film releases. So, as of now it is not certain," he said.

While the makers of Bell Bottom have not made any announcement regarding a change in the release date, it looks difficult for the film to release on July 27. Film trade experts say that a film needs around three to four weeks for promotions. And other films which had announced release dates as well as started promotions including Kangana Ranuat's Thalaivi, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre, had retracted due to the uncertainty around reopening of cinemas.

"States are taking extra caution in adopting phase up opening up in all sectors that includes malls, theatres and multiplexes. They are closely looking at their vaccination figures and positivity cases before making their decision. We believe producers are also adopting a wait-and-watch-policy to firm up their release calendar based on the states opening up," Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd.

Adding to this, Puri said: "It’s a difficult situation. Hindi certainly will be awaiting at least Delhi and Maharashtra to open before they can start. Even at limited occupancy. This does not seem realistic till end of July at least. South may open first but it’s likely national chains may wait to open all together rather than the state wise that we did last time."

According to Sharma, whether it is Bell Bottom, Fast & Furious 9, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me do It and A Quiet Place 2, all these films which are ready will have to wait till the time 80 percent of the cinemas in the country reopen.

"Universal announcing Fast & Furious 9 on August 5, it is on the assumption that 80-90 percent of the country will reopen for cinemas by that time."

For the film industry, it is a catch-22 situation. Big-budget or star-studded films are waiting for a theatrical release but theatres, despite getting permission to restart in certain markets, haven't reopened yet as restarting operations for one film may not be viable without any certainty around the line-up after that.

In addition, there's also the fear of shortening the window of films going to video streaming platforms.

Some reports suggest that Bell Bottom may go on an over the top (OTT) platform in around two-weeks of its theatrical release. This would be mirroring the release strategy of Tamil film Master starring south superstar Vijay. The film had started streaming on Amazon Prime Video two weeks after its release in theatres on January 13.

In times of COVID-19, the release window has come down from eight weeks to six weeks and in some cases even two-weeks. Experts say that this could go down even further.

This means that the situation for exhibitors continues to remain tough.

Karan Taurani, senior VP, Elara Capital noted that national multiplex chains such as INOX and PVR are expected to report another wash-out quarter, as operational revenues for Q1FY22 are expected to be Rs 261 million and Rs 426 million, respectively, for the two aforementioned companies. This is because, apart from the initial two weeks of April, theatres remained shut throughout the quarter across India.

INOX and PVR's reported revenues in Q1FY21 were Rs 2.5 million and Rs 127 million, respectively.

"Only a few states have eased the restrictions with allowing 50 percent occupancy and timing limits for night and weekend shows, which is not favorable for full-re-opening, as cash-burn spikes significantly while operating at low occupancy. Exhibitors are expected to report fixed costs cash-burn to the tune of Rs 350-380 million per month for INOX, while Rs 580-600 million for PVR," said Taurani.