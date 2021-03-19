Carnival Cinemas launches three-screen property, plans to add 50 more screens in 2021

The third largest multiplex player in India, Carnival Cinemas launched a new three-screen property in Indore on March 19.

The new multiplex in Indore is Carnival Cinemas' third property in the city. Prashant Kulkarni, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing and Business Development, Carnival Cinemas noted that the two existing properties in Indore are in the main city and have four screens each.

The new multiplex in Indore which has a total capacity of 608 seats is located at Fundore Mall near Medi-Caps College on Mumbai-Agra National Highway just ahead of Rau Circle.

Kulkarni said that Carnival Cinemas is looking at expanding in other tier II and III cities such as Rau. "There is a lot of demand in Rau for Bollywood content. Like Rau, there are many markets which are underserved. And with pent up demand, this is the right time to come up with new screens," he said.

After the three-screen property in Indore, Carnival Cinemas led by Dr Shrikant Bhasi has plans to launch around 50 new screens in the next three to six months.

Carnival Cinemas which is present across 20 states with more than 150 properties has a total of 430 screens. The multiplex operator has plans to reach the total of 1,000 screens in the next two years.

New screen launches spell good news for the overall Indian film business for two major reasons. One is because around 1,000 to 1,500 screens are estimated to have shut shop permanently last year due to COVID-19 impact. Second reason is that for films, majority of the revenues come from theatrical release. Closure of screens impacts business of films. Hence, new screen additions will have a positive impact on the overall film business.

In 2019, India had 9,527 screens and it is estimated that the total number of screens dropped to around 8,500 screens last year.

While major multiplex operators have started launching new screens this year, it will take time to offset the negative impact of coronavirus on the exhibition industry in terms of screen closures.