Cardi B suspected for 'battery' as concert-goer files police report after microphone incident

The concert-goer has “reported a battery” against Cardi B, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. (Image: @BardiGangUpdate/Twitter)

On Sunday, news of American rapper Cardi B throwing a microphone at a fan in the crowd had taken the internet by storm. The fan had thrown a drink at the star while she was performing on stage. Livid, the 30-year-old performer struck the concert-goer with her mic.

Now, the concert-goer has “reported a battery” against the rapper, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” the Las Vegas police told The Times.

Cardi B’s name and the “object” that she threw were not mentioned in the complaint, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. However, the time and location given by the show attendee corresponds with that of the concert.



Cardi B is a suspect for battery after the woman she threw the microphone at for throwing a drink at her reported her to the police, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/9ARAqd6U1k

— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time,” the police said.

Cardi B lost her cool when a fan tossed their drink at her while she was performing at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. Video of the same went viral all across social media with a majority of people supporting the rapper, in the light of recent events in which singers were attacked.

According to TMZ, Cardi B is now a suspect in a “battery case”.