Captain Marvel's success is proof of growing Hollywood business in India

Setting the stage for the big Marvel offering Avengers: The Endgame releasing on April 26, Captain Marvel has scored big in India. With opening day collections to the tune of Rs 13 crore, the film grabbed a major chunk of market share and its strong weekend business placed the film among the biggest openers for Hollywood films in India.

Captain Marvel released on March 8.

The film currently stands at over Rs 70 crore revenue and is expected to do a lifetime business of Rs 75 crore.

Captain Marvel falls in the list of films that have worked well in the Indian market and if last year’s numbers are taken into consideration, then Hollywood films contributed 10 percent of total business in India as compared to 3-4 percent a decade ago, according to an EY 2019 report titled A Billion Screens of Opportunity.

The net box office collection (NBOC) of Hollywood films (inclusive of all Indian language dubbed versions) in India was Rs 921 crore last year. On the other hand, this number was around Rs 650 crore in 2017, according to reports.

One major contributor in this big total was the business of Avengers: Infinity War, which was almost one-fourth of the NBOC of Hollywood. At Rs 222 crore, the Marvel superhero film became the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India.

Biggies in other years like 2016 release The Jungle Book and 2017 action film Fast and Furious 8 collected revenues to the tune of Rs 188 crore and Rs 86 crore, respectively.

Penetrating deep in the Indian market, Hollywood films are releasing in at least three local languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, which make up 50-60 percent of Hollywood revenue in India, the report said.

In addition, dubbing in multiple regional languages is helping Hollywood movies reach a wider audience.

For example, 2016 release The Jungle Book had garnered more than half of its box office revenues from non-English versions. The dubbed contribution was a staggering 56 percent and English was 44 percent.

For Infinity War, nearly 50 percent of the screen count was devoted to the dubbed versions including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.

In 2015, when Avengers: Age of Ultron had hit theatres, its dubbed contribution was 45 percent, Ant-Man’s local versions got 27 percent business and Star Wars: A Force Awakens' dubbed versions earned 15 percent of the overall revenue.

The local language versions of Captain America: Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy managed to get 33 percent and 27 percent, respectively, of the overall revenues.

Seeing the success of big franchises, even medium-sized films are releasing in India like Mamma Mia and Bohemian Rhapsody. However, they are yet to see traction in the Indian market as Mamma Mia could gather only around Rs 2 crore.

The net box office collection of top 10 Hollywood films has been on the rise with 2015 registering 160 crore, 2016 standing at Rs 340 crore, Rs 480 crore in 2017 and 2018 going as high as 750 crore.

Whether the number will increase this year or not only time will tell but 2019 will see some big Hollywood releases. In fact, April will see biggies like Shazam, Hellboy, The curse of the weeping woman and Avengers Endgame. Other releases include Godzilla: King of the Monsters, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Men in Black: International, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.