Capacity restrictions in South Indian theatres spell more trouble for box office

(Image: Reuters)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Out of nine states that had allowed theatres to operate at full capacity, seven of them — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh — have gone back to imposing a 50 percent capacity limit.

Three of the five southern states are now operating at 50 percent occupancy, which is a cause for concern because last year it was the South Indian film industry that had the highest share in India's overall box office revenue.

“South India has started imposing fresh restrictions in the form of occupancy caps and weekend lockdowns, which is a negative for regional content," said analyst Karan Taurani, senior Vice-President, Elara Capital.

Last year, it was the Telugu film industry that took the lead at the box office, recording Rs 1,200 crore in collections, followed by the Tamil industry, with Rs 800 crore. Film producer and trade business analyst Girish Johar noted that Telugu saw 25-30 percent growth in box office revenue last year as compared to 2019.

Of the total box office collection of Rs 3,700 crore in 2021, 60 percent, amounting to Rs 2,250 crore, was from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries.

“The South industry was performing well even in the Covid scenario. Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi were all slow. So, if the South is seeing restrictions it will severely affect business and sentiment at the box office. We were expecting normalcy but now it is a step back,” said Johar.

Delayed releases

The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, which had the lion’s share in India's box office pre-pandemic, was placed third in 2021 with Rs 700 crore. This is because Bollywood was the last to announce movie releases in theatres. Now, due to theatre shutdowns and capacity restrictions in the wake of a new Covid wave, Hindi film producers have once again postponed new releases.

Similarly, the regional industry, too, is seeing a rejig in the movie calendar.

Recently, actor Dulquer Salman announced the postponement of his new Malayalam language venture Salute due to a spike in Covid cases.

“They (southern film producers) have already started reworking their current slates — tentpole pan-India releases like RRR, Radhe Shyam, and Valimai have been postponed," said Nitin Menon, co-founder of NV Capital.

He added that the shutdown of screens in Delhi and adjacent markets compounds the problem since a couple of regional movies were eyeing huge collections on the theatrical side after the humongous success of Telugu film Pushpa.

The Allu Arjun-starrer became the highest grosser of 2021 with collections from all versions crossing the Rs 200 crore mark, according to film trade analysts. The film’s Hindi version alone has recorded collections to the tune of Rs 80 crore.

Like Pushpa, experts had expected a strong response for RRR, which is a directorial venture of SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. However, Menon said that the mood of the exhibition industry, which he expected to be upbeat after the release of RRR, is now back to cautious optimism.

Road to recovery

Menon, however, is of the opinion that the cinema business will recover faster this year. "Since the current wave is not as severe as wave two, we could see a quick bounce-back of cinema halls if cases dip. And if North India opens up cinema screens then we could see releases coming back even with 50 percent occupancy,” he said.

Taurani added that the revival path for cinemas from April onwards would be much faster than the first two waves of Covid.

“We believe cinemas in Delhi may open by the middle of February, with an occupancy cap of around 50 percent. Once that happens, we will again see a few medium-budget films releasing around Holi in the first week of March, which will set the ground for upcoming large-budget films,” said Taurani.

According to Taurani, multiplexes will be able to operate at an occupancy of around 6-8 percent on an average in January and February and this will limit the cash burn to Rs 20-50 crore per month for exhibitors such as INOX and PVR. “Both PVR and INOX have a healthy cash balance to overcome this burn, for two to three months,” he added.

While experts have a positive outlook for the exhibition business despite the challenges, Taurani said one concern could be the clashes between films due to the reshuffle in the theatrical release calendar.

“Back-to-back releases due to a backlog of the content may negatively impact the collections of some films. Despite its compelling content, Hindi film 83 saw a big negative impact due to competition from Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home,” said Taurani.