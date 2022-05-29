English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Cannes Film Festival: India's 'All That Breathes' wins best documentary prize

    'All That Breathes': The film, directed by Shaunak Sen, follows the lives of two brothers who run a hospital in Delhi to treat injured black kites.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    India at Cannes: ‘All That Breathes’ director Shaunak Sen accepts the L'Oeil d'or prize at Cannes. (Image credit: @AnuragThakur/Twitter)

    India at Cannes: ‘All That Breathes’ director Shaunak Sen accepts the L'Oeil d'or prize at Cannes. (Image credit: @AnuragThakur/Twitter)

    An Indian documentary, All That Breathes, has won the L'Oeil d'or, or Golden Eye Award, at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

    The film, that won the best documentary award, has been directed by Shaunak Sen. It follows the lives of two brothers who run a hospital in Delhi to treat injured black kites.

    “In one of the world’s most populated cities, where cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people, the “Kite Brothers” care for thousands of these mesmerizing creatures that drop daily from New Delhi’s smog-choked skies,” HBO, which has picked up the film, said in a synopsis.

    It added: “As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this family and the neglected kites forms a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and deepening social fault lines.”

    The jury that chose ‘All That Breathes’ for the award said the film was reminder that in a world of destruction, every life and every small action mattered, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Close

    Related stories

    “You can grab your camera, you can save a bird, you can hunt for some moments of stealing beauty, it matters. It’s an inspirational journey in observation of three Don Quixotes who may not save the whole world but do save their world,” the jury added.

    Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the team of All That Breathes for the award.

    “I am sure, this will inspire other Indian documentary makers to make it big at the world stage,” the minister added in his tweet.

    Film critic Raja Sen said: "First Sundance. Then Cannes. All That Breathes. All that wins. So proud of you, Shaunak Sen." 



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cannes #Cannes film festival #Cannes Film Festival 2022
    first published: May 29, 2022 09:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.