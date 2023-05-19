English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas receives Palme d'Or, invitation to IFFI at India Pavilion

    Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas, on Thursday, visited the India Pavilion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival where he was felicitated and invited to the 54th International Film Festival of India, to be held during November 20-28 in Goa.

    PTI
    May 21, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
    Michael Douglas received the honorary Palme d'Or at 76th Cannes Film Festival, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Michael Douglas received the honorary Palme d'Or at 76th Cannes Film Festival, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)


    The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off Tuesday night (May 16) with Hollywood veteran actor Michael Douglas receiving an honorary Palme d’Or.

    Douglas, on Thursday, visited the India Pavilion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival where he was felicitated and invited to the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November.

    Michael Douglas visited India Pavilion at 76th Cannes Film Festival, 2023. (Photo: PTI) Michael Douglas visited India Pavilion at 76th Cannes Film Festival, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

    Douglas was welcomed to the India Pavilion by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who said the actor enjoys a huge fan following in India for his films such as "Wall Street".

    Related stories

    "We are conducting our film festival in Goa from November 20 to November 28. This is the 54th edition, I'm welcoming you. I expect your visit and presence along with your entire family to our festival. We will bring our traditions, culture, diversity, languages and food culture to Goa," the minister told 78-year-old Douglas.

    The actor said he has been to India before and his wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, loves the country and is a "pretty good Bollywood dancer".

    "I'm very impressed with the energy, imagination, and creativity. As somebody who watches news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking," Douglas said.

    Filmmaker Shailendra Singh, who moderated the session at India Pavilion, recalled the actor's last trip to Mumbai with his wife and hoped they would revive an old film that the duo were supposed to do 15 years ago.

    "If you find a project that we can do together, then I would look forward to coming back to India... Film is an international language," the actor said.

    Douglas said he was supposed to do a film called "Racing the Monsoon" with Singh and hopefully they can still revive the project, which could not take off due to logistical issues.

    The actor, who received the honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, was also felicitated by the Indian Pavilion here.

    The "Fatal Attraction" star said in their next trip to India, they want to travel beyond Hyderabad to down south. PTI 

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #2023 Cannes Film Festival #76th Cannes Film Festival #Cannes film festival #Cannes Film Festival 2023 #Entertainment #IFFI #India Pavilion #Michael Douglas #Palme d'Or
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:54 pm