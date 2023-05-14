Cannes Film Festival 2023: Another year without an Indian film vying for the Golden Palm

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will mark his first appearance in Cannes official selection directing a feature film (Photo: Cannes film festival)

When the 76th edition of the Cannes film festival starts on Tuesday, it will mark the 29th year without an Indian movie in the influential event’s prestigious competition for the Palme d’Or (Golden Palm). Malayalam film, Swaham, directed by Shaji N Karun, continues to be the last Indian film in Cannes competition in an unenviable record for Indian cinema. That honour came in 1994 when American director Quentin Tarantino’s sophomore film, Pulp Fiction, won the festival’s top prize, the others besides Karun included Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami and Polish director Krzysztof Kieślowski. Karun had won the Camera d’Or Special Mention for his debut film, Piravi, only five years earlier.

The Cannes festival, which will be held during May 16-27, has three Indian films in the official selection with another in the parallel Directors’ Fortnight. A film project will be part of the Cannes film market, Marche du Film (MDF), in a section dedicated to emerging filmmakers. Meghalaya writer-director Jenifer Datta Areng has been invited to pitch her project before international producers at the MDF. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s new film, Kennedy, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune alumnus Yudhajit Basu’s diploma film, Nehemich, and a restored Manipuri film, Ishanou (1990), by Aribam Syam Sharma, complete the official selection for Indian cinema this year. None of the Indian films are in competition, though.

The Sunny Leone-starrer Kennedy premieres in Midnight Screenings while Nehemich is part of the parallel La Cinef section for film school productions and Ishanou in the Cannes Classics programme for restored films. Independent filmmaker Kanu Behl’s second feature film, Agra, will have its world premiere in Directors’ Fortnight parallel selection, nearly a decade after his debut film, Titli (2014), premiered in Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes festival. Goa-based filmmaker Ridham Janve’s film project, The Sacrifice, is among the 10 projects from emerging filmmakers from around the world in La Fabrique mentorship programme by French government-backed Cinemas du Monde in the Cannes film market.

Considered a Cannes veteran for long, Kashyap finally has a feature film directed by him in the prestigious festival’s official selection. While many of his films (Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0) have premiered in Directors’ Fortnight and many more co-produced by him in the festival itself, Kashyap has never had a feature film directed by him in the Cannes official selection, until now. He, however, had a short film at the festival in 2013 when Cannes celebrated the centenary of Indian cinema with an anthology of short film, Bombay Talkies. The film had Kashyap’s Murabba, Zoya Akhtar’s Sheila Ki Jawaani, Karan Johar’s Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and Star by Dibakar Banerjee. Three Indian films — Udaan (2010) by Vikramadiya Motwane, Monsoon Shootout (2013) by Amit Kumar and Masaan (2015) by Neeraj Ghaywan — in Cannes official selection in the last decade were all co-produced by Kashyap. He was also a co-producer of The Lunchbox, which premiered in Critics’ Week in Cannes in 2013.

Shot mostly during nights on Mumbai’s streets over 30 days, Kennedy tells the story of an insomniac former policeman (played by Rahul Bhat), long thought to be dead, but still operating for a corrupt system. Kashyap wrote the script at his home in Mumbai during the 2020 lockdown. "I have lived with the character (Kennedy) for a very long time since I was writing for (director) Sudhir Mishra and he used to tell me stories of this mad policeman," says Kashyap. "Then, years later, during the lockdown, a headline incident happened in Mumbai that triggered an idea and I took the cop from Sudhir Mishra’s stories and put him around that incident and Kennedy was born," he adds.

Behl, whose 2014 film, Titli, was shot in Delhi, sets the camera on the city of Agra for his second feature film. Agra tells the story of Guru, a sexually repressed young boy, who lives in a small house, sleeping in the same room as his mother. On the upper floor, his father lives with a lover. "Agra has been a deeply personal and difficult exploration for me, that of a sense of repressed sexuality within and the search for its roots," says Behl. "After Titli, I was asking myself what I want to talk about, and I felt like there was a caged impulse which was straining to get out and I wanted to understand it. More so because I felt it was a gaze I had seen in almost every other Indian boy/man around me," he adds.

Kanul Behl returns to Cannes with his sophomore feature, Agra, in the Directors' Fortnight parallel selection, nearly a decade after premiering 'Titli' in Un Certain Regard

Basu, who completed his directing course at FTII, Pune this year, shot Nehemich in an abandoned house in a village near Pune, and also in Maharashtra’s Satara district. The Kolkata-born Basu, who is only the third FTII student to be selected to the Cannes festival’s category for film school productions after Payal Kapadia’s Afternoon Clouds (2017) and Ashmita Guha Neogi’s CatDog, which won its top prize in 2020, explores the superstitions surrounding menstruating women in rural India in the 23-minute film in Marathi language. "A woman is always isolated, except for food, in dingy inhumane conditions during her period in our rural areas. I wanted to find out what happened to these women during the lockdown," says Basu.

Film and Television Institute of India, Pune alumnus Yudhajit Basu's Nehemich is part of the festival's La Cinef for film school productions

Manipuri film director Aribam Syam Sharma will be returning to Cannes where he showed his film, Ishanou, in the festival’s Un Certain Regard in 1991. It was the first film from the Northeast ever to be in the Cannes official selection. More than three decades later, Sharma, who is now 87, will return to the French Riviera to present a newly-restored version of his film in Cannes Classics. "It is a big moment for the Northeast and Indian cinema," says Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founder of Film Heritage Foundation, which has restored the film at the L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in Bologna, Italy, and Chennai's Prasad Corporation Pvt. Ltd. It is the second successive year which sees a restored Indian film premiere in Cannes Classics. Last year, Malayalam director G Aravindan’s Thampu (1978), also restored by Film Heritage Foundation, was screened in the presence of its actor Jalaja.

The Sacrifice, the Goa-based Janve’s film project participating in La Fabrique mentorship programme, is set in ancient India. Shirimbita, a slave turned stable boy, hopes to raise his status by participating in a conquest ritual led by a powerful Indo-Aryan king. Through the act of a sacrificial horse claiming all territories it traverses for the king, the kingdom expands exponentially until two native boys are killed for unknowingly impeding the horse, causing a deadly backlash. "The outlandish idea of a white horse wandering in the wild, followed by soldiers, priests, nobility and slaves, claiming new territories simply by walking across them intrigued me, and yet this 3,000-year-old conquest ritual bears a close resemblance to nation-building and claiming of territory that we witness today," says Janve, whose debut film, The Gold-Laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain shot in Himachal Pradesh, was an entry in the India Gold section of the 2018 Mumbai Film Festival.

French actor-director Maïwenn's Johnny Depp-starring biographical drama, Jeanne du Barry, is the opening film of the Cannes festival, which will be held during May 16-27

French actor-director Maïwenn’s Johnny Depp-starring biographical drama, Jeanne du Barry, the tale of working class woman, Jeanne Vaubernier (played by the director herself), who climbs the social ladder to become the lover of 18th century French King Louis XV (played by Depp), will open the festival on May 16.

Bread and Roses by Afghani director Sahra Mani, part of the festival's Special Screenings, is about the struggle for justice by women after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in 2021

A film from Afghanistan will premiere in the Special Screenings section of the festival. Bread and Roses by Afghani director Sahra Mani follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in 2021. Pakistani-Canadian director Zarrar Kahn’s In Flames, part of Directors’ Fortnight selection, turns the camera on noxious patriarchy in the story of a widow and her daughter set in Karachi.

Indian-origin filmmaker Dheeraj Akolkar's documentary, Liv Ullmann - A Road Less Travelled, is part of Cannes Classics

Indian-origin filmmaker Dheeraj Akolkar’s new documentary film, Liv Ullmann — A Road Less Travelled, will premiere in Cannes Classics. "Making this film about a timeless artist with an astonishing, multi-layered life and tremendous integrity has been a great responsibility, privilege, and gift for all of us," says Akolkar, whose previous films include the feature documentary Liv and Ingmar (2012).