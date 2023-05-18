Cannes 2023 Day 2: Sara Ali Khan shines in a saree, Mrunal Thakur debuts

Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur shared photos on Instagram on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Screengrabs from instagram.com/saraalikhan and instagram.com/mrunalthakur).

The second day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival saw more Bollywood stars make their presence felt on the prestigious red carpet.

Sara Ali Khan, who was seen make an appearance on Day 1 of the festival, was again seen on the second day, this time wearing a fusion ensemble and paired a monochrome blouse with a saree draped over her arm. The actor adorned matching pearls and styled her hair in a bun.



Later, she took to social media to share a photo from her appearance and captioned it saying, "I guess you Cannes do it again,". Her outfit was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is debuting at the festival this year, was seen wearing a black lace pantsuit complemented by a dazzling sequined jacket. The actor's fashion choices exuded elegance and sophistication and even reflected her sense of style.

Actor and 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is also making her debut at the festival, shared photos on her Instagram handle.



Indian Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan inaugurated the "The Indian Pavilion", which showcased the country's economy at International Village Riviera.

Director Anurag Kashyap offered a glimpse of his preparation prior to reaching Cannes. His film "Kennedy" will be screened in the "Midnight Screening" category.

Among the international presence, actor Johnny Depp, who had his new movie "Jeanne du Barry" premiered at the festival, said that he did not feel "boycotted" and added that he did not much need for Hollywood.

"Do I feel boycotted now? No 'coz I don't think about Hollywood, I don't have much need for Hollywood," the actor said.

Black Pink's Rose made her debut at the festival and wore a Saint Laurent gown.

