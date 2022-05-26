Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, in Louis Vuitton, turns the red carpet into her runway

Deepika Padukone turned the Cannes red carpet into her personal runway as she stepped out in a Louis Vuitton outfit on Wednesday. For her fifth red carpet outing, Deepika Padukone turned heads in a black and gold ensemble from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 collection. Louis Vuitton’s latest collection is all about complex silhouettes, and the actor’s outfit makes that evident.

Deepika Padukone, who is serving as a jury member at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, arrived for the screening of Elvis in a sleek, slim-fitting gown paired with a dramatic jacket which featured exaggerated shoulders and fringed sleeves. This Louis Vuitton outfit, fresh off the runway – as her stylist Shaleena Nathani pointed out – marks the third time that the actor has chosen the French luxury label for a Cannes red carpet appearance.

Padukone’s makeup for the red carpet outing went beautifully with her black and gold ensemble – she wore her hair slicked back and sported nude lips with smoky eyes. She accessorised her look with two earrings and rings.



As the first Indian to become a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it was only to be expected that Deepika Padukone would choose a number of her looks from the luxury label. Before this, she had worn a fringed black Louis Vuitton gown to the red carpet.

The Piku actor had also stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown earlier in what many fans agreed was among her best looks at the glitzy event. She wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and peplum style, accessorised with Cartier jewellery.