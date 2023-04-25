 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Canadian actor, 22, dies after 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Saint Von Colucci had undergone 12 cosmetic procedures over the past year, including jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, eye lift, eyebrow lift, lip reduction, and other minor surgeries.

Saint Von Colucci had moved to South Korea in 2019 and wanted to look like Jimin for his career. (Image: @NewsAf24/Twitter and @j.m/Instagram)

Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian actor, died in a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning after suffering complications from multiple cosmetic procedures. Colucci had spent $220,000 (around Rs 1.80 crore) on 12 plastic surgeries over the past year to look like Jimin, a popular KPOP star from the South Korean boy band BTS, for a role on a US streaming network.

According to his publicist, Colucci had undergone a surgery on Saturday night to remove jaw implants that he had put in last November. Unfortunately, he developed an infection from the implants, which resulted in complications and ultimately led to his death a few hours later.

Colucci had moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to pursue a career in the music industry. He was working as a trainee for a big South Korean entertainment company. His agent stated that the young actor knew the risks associated with jaw implant surgery, as it involved reshaping the natural jaw and putting implants in it, but he still wanted to go through with it.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” his publicist Eric Blake told Dailymail. He had been working with the actor since March 2022.