Canadian actor, 22, dies after 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin

Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian actor, died in a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning after suffering complications from multiple cosmetic procedures. Colucci had spent $220,000 (around Rs 1.80 crore) on 12 plastic surgeries over the past year to look like Jimin, a popular KPOP star from the South Korean boy band BTS, for a role on a US streaming network.

According to his publicist, Colucci had undergone a surgery on Saturday night to remove jaw implants that he had put in last November. Unfortunately, he developed an infection from the implants, which resulted in complications and ultimately led to his death a few hours later.

Colucci had moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to pursue a career in the music industry. He was working as a trainee for a big South Korean entertainment company. His agent stated that the young actor knew the risks associated with jaw implant surgery, as it involved reshaping the natural jaw and putting implants in it, but he still wanted to go through with it.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” his publicist Eric Blake told Dailymail. He had been working with the actor since March 2022.

His publicist revealed that Colucci had undergone 12 cosmetic procedures over the past year, including jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, eye lift, eyebrow lift, lip reduction, and other minor surgeries. He was reportedly very insecure about his looks and wanted to have a V-shaped face like many Asians.

“He was very insecure about his looks,” Blake said. “He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have.”

Despite his insecurities, Colucci had managed to secure a role in a Korean drama called "Pretty Lies" and had completed filming in December. The eight-episode show is set to air on a major US streaming network in October. His publicist stated that Colucci was excited about the show and had worked hard to make it a success. He was also hoping that it would help launch his music career.

Colucci's agent also revealed that he was under a seven-year contract with a firm that had brought him to South Korea and paid for his housing, transportation, and living expenses.

Colucci's striking features included dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tall frame of 6 feet and 182 pounds. However, his publicist stated that he was very unhappy about his appearance and felt discriminated against for his Western looks while trying to find work in South Korea.