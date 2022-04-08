Can you spot the crucial detail missing in ‘The Northman’ movie poster?

An official poster for 'The Northman' missed out on one crucial detail (Image credit: @parabasis/Twitter)

A marketing stunt or a massive oversight - that’s the question everyone is asking after a poster of Robert Eggers’ Viking drama, The Northman, was unveiled this week.

The Northman marks the return of Nicole Kidman to the silver screen. Directed by Robert Eggers, the Hollywood revenge thriller also stars Alexander Skarsgard as a Viking warrior prince and Anya Taylor-Joy as a sorceress. But as the movie’s official poster popped up in subway stations across New York, many were left scratching their heads in confusion, for it missed out on one crucial detail.



“So you got that poster ready for The Northman?”

“Yeah, chief! We already printed it and put it in subways all over New York!”

“You made sure the title was on it, right?”

“Uhhhhhhhh….” pic.twitter.com/stFRzeR2Sw

— Isaac Butler (@parabasis) April 4, 2022

New Yorkers were surprised to note that the film’s name was missing in posters that were put up across the city. One Twitter user shared a photo of the untitled poster on the microblogging platform, where it quickly garnered thousands of ‘likes’ and amused comments.

After it surfaced on social media, the poster started a spirited debate on whether the omission was intentional or not.

“Well if this 'error' was intentional to get buzz, it's working. Never heard of this until this morning after seeing three tweets like this,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Bingo. Nobody ‘forgot’ the title. It’s not like a piece of text is separate from all the other graphic elements. And now everyone is talking about it,” another agreed.

Not everyone, however, was convinced. Several pointed out that the number of people who were confused by the untitled poster far outweighed fans of Eggers who had no trouble recognising it.

The fact that the posters were soon removed suggests that the omission was unintentional. According to The Verge, the posters began to disappear soon after the error created a buzz online.

The Northman will release in theatres on April 22.





