English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Can you spot the crucial detail missing in ‘The Northman’ movie poster?

    A marketing stunt or a massive oversight - that’s the question everyone is asking after a poster of Robert Eggers’ Viking drama, The Northman, was unveiled this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    An official poster for 'The Northman' missed out on one crucial detail (Image credit: @parabasis/Twitter)

    An official poster for 'The Northman' missed out on one crucial detail (Image credit: @parabasis/Twitter)


    A marketing stunt or a massive oversight - that’s the question everyone is asking after a poster of Robert Eggers’ Viking drama, The Northman, was unveiled this week.

    The Northman marks the return of Nicole Kidman to the silver screen. Directed by Robert Eggers, the Hollywood revenge thriller also stars Alexander Skarsgard as a Viking warrior prince and Anya Taylor-Joy as a sorceress. But as the movie’s official poster popped up in subway stations across New York, many were left scratching their heads in confusion, for it missed out on one crucial detail.

    New Yorkers were surprised to note that the film’s name was missing in posters that were put up across the city. One Twitter user shared a photo of the untitled poster on the microblogging platform, where it quickly garnered thousands of ‘likes’ and amused comments.

    After it surfaced on social media, the poster started a spirited debate on whether the omission was intentional or not.

    “Well if this 'error' was intentional to get buzz, it's working. Never heard of this until this morning after seeing three tweets like this,” a Twitter user wrote.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Bingo. Nobody ‘forgot’ the title. It’s not like a piece of text is separate from all the other graphic elements. And now everyone is talking about it,” another agreed.

    Not everyone, however, was convinced. Several pointed out that the number of people who were confused by the untitled poster far outweighed fans of Eggers who had no trouble recognising it.

    The fact that the posters were soon removed suggests that the omission was unintentional. According to The Verge, the posters began to disappear soon after the error created a buzz online.

    The Northman will release in theatres on April 22.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hollywood #Robert Eggers #The Northman #Viking
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 04:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.