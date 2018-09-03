Can Stree alter Shraddha Kapoor’s four-movie misfortune at box office?

Indian audiences have forever been enticed by whirlwind romances on screen, and it is a romantic musical drama that gave actress Shraddha Kapoor her first Bollywood blockbuster. After the success of Aashiqui 2, there was no looking back for Kapoor who solidified her position in the film industry with profitable films.

Movies such as Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2 and Baaghi did well at the box office and gave enough reasons for the actor to celebrate. From 2013 to 2016, Kapoor had one blockbuster and two super hit films to her credit and ABCD 2 was the icing on the cake.

Out of 10 films in a span of five years, Shraddha had two high grossing films-- ABCD 2 and Ek Villain.

However, things went downhill for her after Baaghi and her second film in 2016, Rock On 2, faltered at the box office with collections as low as Rs 10.41 crore. The following three films also could not revive her magic at the box office.

In 2017, three of her films-- OK Janu, Half Girlfriend, and Haseena Parkar performed below average leaving the actress wanting for a successful venture.

2018 seems to have brought a breath of fresh air for Kapoor. Her latest offering, Stree is recording strong numbers working across the board—multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits. The film has clocked double-digit collections at Rs 31.26 crore in just three days.

During her five-year stint in Bollywood, Shraddha has been part of four profitable and an equal number of loss-making ventures. But 2018 looks promising with another upcoming movie -- Batti Gul Meter Chalu releasing on September 21.

An interesting point to note is the variety on offer despite the two movies, Stree and Batti Gul releasing within a span of one month. While Stree is a horror-comedy, a successful sub-genre in Bollywood, her other project will bring to the fore electricity issues in India.