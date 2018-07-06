Can Saif Ali Khan’s digital debut with Sacred Games be a turnaround for the actor?

Bollywood is venturing into new spaces to increase its reach and this time it has opted for an OTT (over-the-top) player. Sacred Games—Netflix’s original series that debut's Friday is based on a 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra and will feature Saif Ali Khan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The show is not only a new step for Netflix but also for Saif Ali Khan who has had a rough time for the last few years. Many in the industry are expecting Sacred Games to revive Khan’s career.

Some of Khan's last few movies like Kaalakandi and Chef faltered at the box office. While Kaalakandi could collect only Rs 4.78 crore of the budget of Rs 18 crore, Chef collected Rs 6.23 crore of the Rs 31-crore budget.

Other poor performers for Khan over the last decade included movies like Happy Ending, Rangoon, Phantom, Humshakals, Bullet Raja, Go Goa Gone, Agent Vinod, Aarakshan, and Kurbaan. During this period, he had only three hits -- Race 2, Cocktail, and Love Aaj Kal -- from a total of 11 releases.

The 2013 release Race 2 gathered Rs 127 crore in India with an investment of Rs 94 crore. In 2012, Khan’s Cocktail entered Rs 100 crore club at a budget of Rs 53 crore and 2009 release Love Aaj Kal minted Rs 89.26 crore at a budget of Rs 56 crore.

For Saif Ali Khan, a lot is riding on the web series Sacred Games as he has only one upcoming film—Bazaar.

And Khan’s gamble with the new medium could pay off if the eight-episode web series catches audience’s attention. The chances are not as weak as the internet is turning out to be one of the major mediums for entertainment giving tough competition to television and the theatre business.

Due to low internet rates, India has become an important market for OTT giants like Amazon and Netflix which has resulted in more original content for the Indian viewers.

Apart from Sacred Games, Netflix's show lineup includes a multilingual espionage series Bard of Blood, female-led supernatural series Again and Selection Day, a story of cricket and corruption.