 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Can ‘Pathaan’ be a new first for Shah Rukh Khan?

Sanjukta Sharma
Jan 22, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

The love is twisted this time. And the Bond-style patriotism is over-the-top. How much can an old-world Khan woo us in the new world?

When it releases on January 25, 2023, 'Pathaan' will be Shah Rukh Khan's first film in theatres in four years.

From the cautionary “Apni kursi ki peti bandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai” to the jingoistic “Jai Hind”, the star-tailored dialogues that the singularly starry Shah Rukh Khan delivers in his forthcoming film, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, are explicit clues to the kind of film it is.

A self-important, patriotic hero is on a mission to save the nation.

Notice the visuals for a moment, and you see what the world has already seen: Pathaan is a Bond-‘Mission Impossible’ pastiche in storytelling and visual artifice. There’s even a Bond-girl kind of sass about the character Deepika Padukone plays, grievously noted for wearing a saffron bikini for a second in one of the film’s mediocre songs - a Vishal-Shekhar composition.

In India, though, when a star as loved as Shah Rukh Khan leads a film, nobody cares about a Hollywood hacky. That’s for critics and cinema lovers.

The anticipation is big, and a lot is at stake with Pathaan.