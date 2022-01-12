Camila Cabello shares photos from her vacation following reunion with Shawn Mendes

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had called it quits less than two months ago, but had vowed to stay "best friends".

Days after reuniting with her boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes, Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello shared photos of her vacation in the Dominican Republic.

The 24-year-old, who seemed to be enjoying a boat ride in a black swimsuit, wrote on Instagram, "I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life, but I was in the REPUBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY (sic)."

A few days ago, the 'Senorita' stars had made news with their reunion in Miami. On January 6, they were spotted walking their dog Tarzan.

Cabello and Mendes, who went public with their relationship in July 2019, had announced their breakup two months ago with a joint statement that read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

While Cabello focused on travelling after calling off the relationship, Mendes chanelled his feelings into his latest song "It'll be okay".

Speaking to fans ahead of New Year's Eve, Mendes had said, "I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just my relationship with it. I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time, when I am writing songs, I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself."

