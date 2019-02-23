Buzz for Oscar-nominated film releases dipping as audience opts for online viewing

Moneycontrol News

Buzz for the Academy Awards -- or the Oscars -- in India is high, but not high enough. Lower turnout for screenings of Oscar-nominated films in theatres is a proof.

Many theatres have been organising special shows for Academy Award nominees to capitalise on the Oscar buzz and to bring international films to the Indian audience. However, in the last few years footfalls for these screenings have been decreasing. Experts suggest that streaming platforms could be the reason behind this.

In 2017, films like Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Silence that were pitted against many Hindi releases could gather only Rs 50 lakh each during their first weekend.

This year too, films such as The Wife, A Star is Born, Green Book did not find many takers in theatres. According to exhibitors, the availability of Oscar-nominated films on streaming services has impacted their box office collection.

While the interest for Oscar nominees has not dwindled, some of these films being first available online even before their theatrical release in India has resulted in decreasing box office collection.

Despite many people opting for streaming services to watch theses Oscar-nominated films, this has not deterred exhibitors from bringing these movies to India.

Continuing with its idea of introducing internationally acclaimed cinema, PVR began its month-long Oscars festival. PVR screened some of the films across 11 cities (metros, tier I and tier II cities).

While trade analysts say that the release of Oscar-nominated films in India is limited to metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and sometimes Pune, it looks like PVR is trying to take this phenomenon to other Indian markets as well.

But, in the coming years, will the Oscar bonanza season grab more eyeballs in theatres in India or will the trend entirely shift to streaming platforms?

Just six-seven years ago, the occupancy for Oscar nominated films would be in the range of 90-95 percent. Even last year, films like the Post and The Shape of Water managed box office collection to the tune of Rs 4.62 crore and Rs 2.68 crore, respectively.

While Elara Capital’s latest report on media and entertainment says that the digital threat is at its nascent stage and that the exhibition segment is not expected to have a negative impact, digital is eating into theatre profits.

It is unclear as to who will win the Oscar race between theatres and streaming platforms. However, on February 24, the 91st Academy Awards will honour the best films of 2018 and end the suspense over the top winners of this Oscar.