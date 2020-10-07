Business likely to get back to pre-COVID levels by end of 2020, says PVR Cinemas CEO

After remaining shut for as long as seven months due to coronavirus-led lockdown, India's largest multiplex operator PVR is betting big on the festive period.

"I think Diwali is when things will begin to ramp up. That is the time when big films will possibly release and that's when we are hoping the curve takes a steep rise. By end of the year we are hoping to be at similar levels as pre-COVID," Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, told Moneycontrol.

In certain markets like West Bengal, PVR, he said, will have to gear up faster because the festive season is on and some big releases in Kolkata are planned.

While Dutta is pinning hopes on the festive period, a lot depends on the release of tent-pole films like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. However, the film has been pushed to next year as major markets like Mumbai and Delhi haven't yet allowed theatres to reopen.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Yet, there are smaller films that could hit theatres during the festive period. However, producers have not yet announced release dates of these new films.

While there is uncertainty around content, Dutta is confident about demand for food and beverage (F&B).

"F&B will not be an issue. It will bounce back much faster in terms of SPH (spends per head). In Sri Lanka, where we reopened two months back, we have seen that SPH is now higher because people find theatres a safer environment," he said.

PVR is also planning more additions to its F&B menu for the festive period and will be announcing new launches closer to Diwali.

When it comes to safety, along with offering packaged food, the exhibitor is also installing an ultraviolet (UV) cabinet to sanitise packaged food. "We have UV cabinet across all cinemas of PVR. Food will be put under these cabinets for eight-seconds and then handed over to the customer. Even popcorn tubs will come with a lid and everything will be covered and sanitised," Dutta stated.

Along with being confident about demand for F&B, Dutta thinks that there will be takers for their premium properties.

"A 50-seater auditorium now we will operating at 50 percent capacity. So, now I can give an entire auditorium to a family. Hence, they (premium screens) are becoming apt for family audience," he said.

PVR has around 89 premium screens including four under Director's Cut, 37 screens under Gold Class, two under LUXE, nine screens of IMAX, 16 of 4DX, eight P(XL), 12 Playhouse and one PVR Onyx. Premium screens account for 10 percent of overall PVR screen count.

PVR will also be slashing ticket prices for Gold Class but for old content. Prices will come down from around Rs 500 to Rs 399.

While multiplexes across India will be reopening on October 15, PVR's day one will be for its employees, medical fraternity and police who can watch films in PVR theatres the entire day. "It will be on 16th morning when we will open for public," he added.