Budget 2019: Here's what the media and entertainment industry is expecting

With the 2019 interim Budget less than 24 hours away, the media and entertainment (M&E) sector is hoping that it brings in measures which will help in getting investments for newer technologies, streamline existing tax structures, a stricter stance on piracy and create more jobs.

The sector touched Rs 1.5 trillion in 2017, a growth of almost 13 percent over 2016, as per a 2018 EY report.

The space also is a major contributor towards generating employment. According to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, the M&E space has the potential to generate as many 7 – 800,000 jobs in the next few years.

However, the industry still faces certain challenges and to overcome them industry players have listed few budget expectations.

This year apart from tech companies even the M&E space is hoping for a strong focus on emerging technologies. Talking to Moneycontrol, Nishant Fadia, CFO at Prime Focus Limited, said: "With tools like AI, VR and AR playing a crucial role in content creation in the times today, the onus lies on the government to invest more on newer technologies and innovations."

Adding to this, Rahul Puri, MD at Mukta A2 Cinemas said that as the next phase of the media industry’s content creation will come from VR, AR, AI and MI the government should support people wishing to develop these technologies in content creation.

Piracy has been a major issue especially for films but has also impacted the online video market as well as television. There are existing laws in India to fight piracy however, experts say that impact of these laws is questionable.

According to an expert opinion, the Indian government should focus on creating the country’s own anti-piracy enforcement unit.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Puri said: "I would like to see the government take a stricter stance on piracy and allocate more resources to the protection of IP particularly on the digital side of the business. IP is very important for the industry and I would like to see the government announce more measure to support and aid new IP creation including investments in new technologies and innovations."

In terms of taxes, Mitesh Shah, Head of Finance, BookMyShow, said: "Live entertainment offers huge scope for employment and growth of the Indian economy. We hope that the GST Council along with the government can find solutions to streamline the existing tax structures for this sector as well and bring it below the current rate of 28 percent, to enable a well-rounded ecosystem."

Puri said that he would like to see further clarity on local body taxes to ensure uniformity as well as tax incentives for new screens and new renovations. He also expects clarity on single window clearance that was announced but has not come into effect.

Partho Dasgupta, CEO, BARC India, said that upcoming Budget will be crucial in terms of upgradation and streamlining of tax laws as the broadcasting sector is in the midst of a changing ecosystem due to the new tariff order.

He also expects significant government investments to create jobs in the M&E sector and said that a friendlier FDI regime would encourage more investments, and boost long-term growth of the industry.

"From a television measurement perspective, lower TDS for Section 8 companies like BARC India as well as exemption from 18 percent GST would be welcome," Dasgupta said.

Puri also expects the "Skill Council to roll out funds that were promised as skill training is particularly expensive and capital intensive at times for M&E space."

The sector is also hoping for focus on promotion of schemes for creation of infrastructure for live entertainment avenues in metro and non-metro cities that will help take India's entertainment ecosystem at par with global standards.