BTS member V gets featured on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on 26th birthday

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with the text, “Idol of idols”, and showed clips of singer V and played out BTS songs.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
BTS member V's birthday: Since the band’s debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building, lit up to honour V, a member of K-pop sensation BTS. The singer turned 26 on Thursday. The iconic skyscraper, known for its dazzling views, lit up with the text, “Idol of idols”, and showed clips of the singer and played out BTS songs.

Clips showed people shouting in joy as Burj Khalifa lit up the Dubai skyline.

Three members of the South Korean pop band were infected with coronavirus after returning to their country from the United States, their management agency said. Members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 last Saturday, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus the previous day. All three took their second jabs in August, the agency said.

While RM and Suga were asymptomatic, Jin had mild fever, the agency said.

BTS is a seven-member boyband. The four other members are J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin.

BTS achieved global superstardom with their single "Dynamite" that entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one last year, making them the first South Korean act to top the US chart.

Since the band’s debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and was nominated for prominent music awards like Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BTS #Burj Khalifa #Dubai
first published: Dec 31, 2021 01:22 pm

