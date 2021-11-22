BTS becomes first Asian act to win "Artist of the Year" at the American Music Awards

Members of K-pop band BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, United States (Image: Reuters)

Pop stars Taylor Swfit, Ed Sheeran, South Korean music sensation BTS and Megan Thee Stallion emerged as the top winners at this year's American Music Awards. The ceremony, which aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, was hosted by Cardi B.

BTS, comprising V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, took home the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as favourite pop duo or group and favourite pop song for their single "Butter". Stallion also took home three trophies — favourite trending song for "Body", female hip-hop artist and hip-hop album for "Good News". Doja Cat too received three awards, winning collaboration of the year for Kiss Me More with SZA, as well as favourite female R&B artist and R&B album for Planet Her.

Swift won favourite female pop artist, while her record "evermore" was given the favourite pop album. Sheeran was announced as the favourite male pop artist for 2021. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, won new artist of the year.

Rapper Lil Nas X MONTERO's 'Call me by your name' took home the favourite video trophy. Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett topped the country music category.

Drake was honoured with the favourite male hip-hop artist award, while The Weeknd became male R&B artist for 2021. Machine Gun Kelly was the favourite rock artist.

The 2021 American Music Awards show featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Mneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Diplo was the DJ for the ceremony.