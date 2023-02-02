 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bryan Adams crafting albums amid 65th Grammy Awards nomination

Associated Press
New York / Feb 02, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST

Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night.

The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn't want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling.

"Work is work. I mean, I've got 40 people in my tour, so I want to make sure I keep them in hot food and shoes, you know?" he said earlier this week.

Working hard is a theme for Adams, who last year released four albums his 15th studio effort, So Happy It Hurts, the cast album for Pretty Woman: The Musical and Classic and Classic Pt. II, which saw him re-record songs from his catalog and handle most of the instruments.

On Sunday, he's up in the category of best rock performance for So Happy It Hurts, the title track, which includes the lyrics "I'm so happy it hurts/I'm so glad, it's outrageous." His last nomination came in 1998 with the song I Finally Found Someone.