Broker Korean film review: Director Hirozaku Kore-eda's Cannes winner is heart-warming

Manisha Lakhe
Jan 21, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

K-pop singer IU does a commendable job in her film debut.

Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, 'Broker' stars Song Kang-ho, Dong-won Gang, Bae Doona, Ji-eun Lee and Lee Joo-young.

Two men who sell babies, an underage mother and her baby and a stowaway child make for a ragtag, dysfunctional family of sorts as they travel in a barely roadworthy laundromat van, evading gangsters (who want the baby) as well as two policewomen who want to catch them red-handed. Who could’ve imagined such a convoluted tale of relationships?!

Icing on this cake rich with possibilities: the film was directed by Japanese director Hirozaku Koreeda, whose filmography includes the multi-award winning film Shoplifters (2018) as well as the brilliant Like Father Like Son (2013) - both films compel you to question the established meaning of the word ‘family’.

In Shoplifters, a little boy shares a home with a whole lot of homeless shoplifters who survive by the skin of their teeth and adopts a little girl who is being mistreated by her own family. Like Father Like Son is the story of a man who discovers that his biological son was switched with someone else’s baby and now wonders how deep the bond between father and son is…

If Shoplifters used the weather and the beach to tug at our heartstrings, this film uses the rain to wash away the flaws of the characters in the film. Each time the sun shines, the narrative has moved towards hope, and when it rains, you can just feel the hurt and the wounds of each of the characters with every stinging drop.

A young girl suspected of having killed a married man who impregnated her and did not want their baby, leaves the child in a ‘baby box’ at the church. Two men - one who volunteers at the church and another who runs a laundromat - pick up the baby and are going to sell him to a couple who cannot go through the tiresome legal adoption process. It’s a crime in South Korea, and two female police detectives are on a stakeout, waiting to observe this attempted sale and catch both the buyer and the seller in the act. Their job is complicated by the young mother who wants a say in the sale: she cannot sell the baby to people who might treat her Woo-Sang badly if they have a child of their own later.

‘You abandoned the child! So you lost the right to dictate who buys the child!’