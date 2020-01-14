Broadcasters, IBF take NTO 2.0 to Bombay HC, file writ petition against new tariff

Broadcasters are not open to amendments to the New Tariff Order (NTO) and they have made this clear by filing a writ petition against the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) in the Bombay High Court on January 13.

According to reports, Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and networks like Sony, Star India and Zee Entertainment among others have filed the petition under article 226 and 227 of the Indian Constitution. The matter is likely to be heard in court on January 14 by a two-member bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla.

The changes to NTO were notified on January 1 and since then the broadcasters have expressed their apprehensions regarding NTO 2.0.

Some said that frequent changes to the media and entertainment space can prove detrimental to the industry, others pointed out the cost incurred by the broadcast sector to implement NTO in the first place.

IBF President NP Singh pointed out that the collective cost to the broadcasters was around Rs 1,000 crore in communicating the changes to the consumers for NTO 1.

Also, there was an overall loss of 12-15 million subscribers during the transition period.

While the broadcasters are opposing NTO 2.0, TRAI Chairman RS Sharma on Monday came out in full support of the amendments. He said that NTO 2.0 is to address issues that were observed in one year after the implementation of NTO 1 and that the changes to NTO are consumer friendly.

He said that the top five broadcasters moved some of their Free-To-Air (FTA) channels to pay channels after NTO came into effect and some also increased channel prices by 200 percent which is not fair to the consumers.

Under the new amendments, MRP cap has been reduced from Rs 19 to Rs 12 for channels to be part of a bouquet.

Sharma said that many broadcasters misused the Rs 19 ceiling rule in NTO 1. He explained that in any bouquet, things were either on the ceiling or at the bottom, nothing in between. Even HD and SD channels having different prices are fixed at Rs 19, he said.

Hence, the amendments have been introduced to remove distortions and unfair practices, he added.