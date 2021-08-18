MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

British comedian Sean Lock dies of cancer at 58

After Sean Lock’s death news was made public, tributes poured in from all corners, including Channel 4, which described him as “one of our greatest comedians”. Sean Lock was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s famous Channel 4 comedy panel show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ and its spin-off ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
Sean Lock (Image: Wikipedia)

Sean Lock (Image: Wikipedia)

Comedian Sean Lock died of cancer on August 18 at the age of 58, his agent informed the media, reported The Guardian.

A statement from his agent – Off the Kerb Productions -- read: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.”

The statement added: “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean Lock was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s famous Channel 4 comedy panel show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ and its spin-off ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’.

Close

The TV star born in Woking, Surrey had also written and starred in the BBC sitcom ‘15 Storeys High’.

He quit school in the early 80s to take up work at building sites. However, he had developed skin cancer shortly after, which he claimed was due to over-exposure to the sun. After recovery, Lock focused on making a career in comedy.

He made his first professional TV appearance in 1993 on a show called ‘Newman And Baddiel In Pieces’. By 1998, he had script-edited the BBC Two series – ‘Is It Bill Bailey?’ and hosted his own show called ‘15 Minutes Of Misery’ on BBC Radio 4.

In the year 2000, Sean Lock had won the gong at the British Comedy Awards for the best live stand-up performance.

After Sean Lock’s death news was made public, tributes poured in from all corners, including Channel 4, which described him as “one of our greatest comedians."

Comedian Bill Bailey, who described Lock as his “dearest friend”, tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Sean Lock’s passing. Sean was a QI regular right from the first series and helped to shape the show with his fantastically sharp wit and anarchic good humour. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sean Lock
first published: Aug 18, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.