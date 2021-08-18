British comedian Sean Lock dies of cancer at 58

Sean Lock (Image: Wikipedia)

Comedian Sean Lock died of cancer on August 18 at the age of 58, his agent informed the media, reported The Guardian.

A statement from his agent – Off the Kerb Productions -- read: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.”

The statement added: “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean Lock was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s famous Channel 4 comedy panel show ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ and its spin-off ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’.

The TV star born in Woking, Surrey had also written and starred in the BBC sitcom ‘15 Storeys High’.

He quit school in the early 80s to take up work at building sites. However, he had developed skin cancer shortly after, which he claimed was due to over-exposure to the sun. After recovery, Lock focused on making a career in comedy.

He made his first professional TV appearance in 1993 on a show called ‘Newman And Baddiel In Pieces’. By 1998, he had script-edited the BBC Two series – ‘Is It Bill Bailey?’ and hosted his own show called ‘15 Minutes Of Misery’ on BBC Radio 4.

In the year 2000, Sean Lock had won the gong at the British Comedy Awards for the best live stand-up performance.

After Sean Lock’s death news was made public, tributes poured in from all corners, including Channel 4, which described him as “one of our greatest comedians."

Comedian Bill Bailey, who described Lock as his “dearest friend”, tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Sean Lock’s passing. Sean was a QI regular right from the first series and helped to shape the show with his fantastically sharp wit and anarchic good humour. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”