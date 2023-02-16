Underwear worn by Breaking Bad’s lead character is up for auction. Price is...

How much would you pay to own memorabilia from an iconic TV show? If the answer is "upto $5,000", you can buy the white underwear that Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) wore in Breaking Bad.

The underwear is being auctioned by Los Angeles-based Propstore, along with White's safety goggles and respirator from the show.

The white undergarment's asking price is $6,000 but it is expected to fetch anywhere between $2,500 and $5,000.

If you want to bid for the undies, you have time till February 27, the auction house said.

"White wore his iconic tighty-whities throughout the series, starting when he first began cooking crystal meth with Jesse Pinkman (as played by Aaron Paul) in the pilot episode, read an excerpt from the item's description. "Matching underwear also appeared in his closet throughout the series." (Image credit: Propstore Auction)

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 Breaking Bad is a five-part series centred on an ailing high school teacher (Walter White) who reunites with a former student (Aaron Paul) to start peddling meth. The show, first released in 2008, went on to become a pop culture favourite because of its well-written and brilliantly performed characters. Viewers have loved its dialogues, imagery and chemistry references. Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan, has won numerous awards and honours, including the coveted Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmy awards.