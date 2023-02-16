 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Underwear worn by Breaking Bad’s lead character is up for auction. Price is...

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Want to buy memorabilia from the iconic TV show? Here's how much it will cost you.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad. (Image credit: @Netflix)

How much would you pay to own memorabilia from an iconic TV show? If the answer is "upto $5,000", you can buy the white underwear that Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) wore in Breaking Bad. 

The underwear is being auctioned by Los Angeles-based Propstore, along with White's safety goggles and respirator from the show.

The white undergarment's asking price is $6,000 but it is expected to fetch anywhere between $2,500 and $5,000.

If you want to bid for the undies, you have time till February 27, the auction house said.