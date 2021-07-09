MARKET NEWS

Break Point: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi reunite for Zee5 web series

Break Point is created by director duo - Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, nicknamed the 'Indian Express', played together from 1994 to 2006 before reuniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011.

Legendary Indian tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are all set to reunite for a new web series to be released on Zee5. The web show titled Break Point will narrate interesting stories and share anecdotes from the duo's journey to stardom.

Break Point is created by the award-winning director duo - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

According to the Zee5 website, "The series traces the incredible journey of Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. From their meteoric rise to their shocking split, watch their story of hard work, conflict, and hope."

Paes and Bhupathi were the first Indian pair to win at the Wimbledon in 1999.

The speculation about their reunion started after Paes recently posted a picture and wrote a note on Twitter on the 22nd anniversary of their first Wimbledon men's doubles title.

"As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud! Tennis ballSeedlingTrophy @Maheshbhupathi #LeeHesh," Paes tweeted, to which Bhpathi replied: "Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it's time to write another chapter? @Leander#LeeHesh."

The pair, nicknamed the 'Indian Express', played together from 1994 to 2006 before reuniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011.

Announcing the show, Paes on July 8 tweeted, "#BREAKPOINT, the untold story of @Maheshbhupathi and my partnership is coming to your screens soon on #ZEE5. Thank you @ashwinyiyer and @niteshtiwari22 for doing justice to our story. #LeeHesh #BREAKPOINTonZEE5"

In a joint statement, Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari said that Break Point is an emotionally moving human story of India’s biggest sports legends and their incredible journey through the ups and downs in their professional and personal life.

"Through this show, we will witness an exemplary story of hard work, conflict, belief, emotions and ambitions and showcase some of the most iconic moments of Indian tennis," they added, as per a Tech Radar report.

Tiwari is known for directing box office hit Dangal while Iyer has directed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga.
first published: Jul 9, 2021 02:02 pm

