Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brand baaja baaraat battle of 2018: DeepVeer vs NickPri

Take a look at the brand war between Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra, two celebrity power houses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A high-profile marriage can often cost millions, but only a few are worth billions. When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, two of Bollywood’s most successful actors, tied the knot on November 15, top marketing honchos rushed to their strategy rooms. (Image: @deepikapadukone)
A high-profile marriage can often cost millions, but only a few are worth billions. When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, two of Bollywood's most successful actors, tied the knot on November 15, top marketing honchos rushed to their strategy rooms.
After Saifeena (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor) and Virushka (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma), Deepika and Ranveer provided companies with a big branding opportunity. (Image: @deepikapadukone)
After Saifeena (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor) and Virushka (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma), Deepika and Ranveer provided companies with a big branding opportunity.
In recent times, celebrity couples have evolved as highly marketable brands. Thanks to social media and popular hashtags like #relationshipgoals, couples and the images they share are highly desirable. (Image: @deepikapadukone)
In recent times, celebrity couples have evolved as highly marketable brands. Thanks to social media and popular hashtags like #relationshipgoals, couples and the images they share are highly desirable.
“Brands would now have the opportunity to marry the 50-odd million dedicated followers Deepika Padukone has to the 40 million fans Ranveer Singh has and make it a delightful branding coup,” said Saurabh Uboweja, brand strategist, who is also the founder of Brands of Desire, a management consulting firm. (Image: @deepikapadukone)
"Brands would now have the opportunity to marry the 50-odd million dedicated followers Deepika Padukone has to the 40 million fans Ranveer Singh has and make it a delightful branding coup," said Saurabh Uboweja, brand strategist, who is also the founder of Brands of Desire, a management consulting firm.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are more suitable for maybe a global luxury brand, a Moneycontrol report quoted a brand expert as saying. (Image: @priyankachopra)
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are more suitable for maybe a global luxury brand, a Moneycontrol report quoted a brand expert as saying.
Brand experts said for corporates and brands, Nick-Priyanka may mean a more exciting couple and brand, simply because of the ‘foreigner’ element Nick brings in. Somehow, advertising with foreigners is noticed and recalled more. (Image: @priyankachopra)
Brand experts said for corporates and brands, Nick-Priyanka may mean a more exciting couple and brand, simply because of the 'foreigner' element Nick brings in. Somehow, advertising with foreigners is noticed and recalled more.
Celebrity couples charge anywhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore for a day’s commitment together, depending on, most importantly, their popularity and how the brand wants to use them. (Image: Reuters)
Celebrity couples charge anywhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore for a day's commitment together, depending on, most importantly, their popularity and how the brand wants to use them.
DeepVeer has at least a million fans more than NickPri. Fans were competing among themselves with feeds from the two weddings. While one handle tweeted the venue pictures of the DeepVeer wedding, the other quickly highlighted how the photo rights for Nick and Priyanka’s wedding is allegedly sold to an international magazine for a whooping $2.5 million. (Image: Reuters)
DeepVeer has at least a million fans more than NickPri. Fans were competing among themselves with feeds from the two weddings. While one handle tweeted the venue pictures of the DeepVeer wedding, the other quickly highlighted how the photo rights for Nick and Priyanka's wedding is allegedly sold to an international magazine for a whooping $2.5 million.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 07:58 am

