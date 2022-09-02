Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha and other movies set to hit the big screen in September 2022

From historical dramas to neo-noir action thrillers, here is a look at the films releasing this month:

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra - a film nearly a decade in the making – is slated for release on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has the hopes of an industry pinned on it. Will this be the movie that helps Bollywood break out of its dry spell? Only time will tell.

Vikram Vedha



Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s thriller Vikram Vedha is all set to release on September 30. This modern-day retelling of Baital Pachisi, helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, promises to blur the line between good and evil and, in process, keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is an epic period action film with an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Trisha and several others. The historical drama is scheduled for a September 30 release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar



A girls’ trip gone wrong? Sign us up. This film about female bonding follows four friends, all middle-class housewives, who decide to go on a trip to Goa and find their lives turned upside-down. Starring Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhasker, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra, Jahaan Chaar Yaar will hit the big screens on September 16.

Middle Class Love

Also slated for a September 16 release is Middle Class Love, helmed by director Ratnaa Sinha. The film stars newcomers Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar with Prit Kamani and Manoj Pahwa.

Dhokha - Round D Corner



Dhokha stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and newcomer Khushalii Kumar. A crime thriller that promises a story of deception and revenge, this Kookie Gulati directorial venture will hit the screens on September 23.