'Brahmastra' tickets available at special Navaratri price. Check details

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', which released in theatres on September 9, 2022. (Screen grab)

Tickets for Bollywood action-adventure movie Brahmastra, which is continuing a successful run at the box office, will be available at a special price starting tomorrow.

After huge viewer turnouts on National Cinema Day on September 23, when tickets were priced at just Rs 75 at regular screens, Brahmastra makers said they had learnt how to find the right price to enable wider accessibility to movies.

And so starting Monday, September 26, Brahmastra tickets can be bought at just Rs 100, director Ayan Mukerji said. The offer will continue till Thursday, September 29.

"With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmstra this week," Mukerji wrote in an Instagram post.

The special offer has been announced for Navratri, which begins on Monday.

Brahmastra, touted as one of India's biggest movies, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology.

Its protagonist, Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor), is a man with psychic powers. He comes to realise that he is an astra, a weapon of immense energy. The film will delve into his battle with dark powers.

Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It is only the second Indian film after The Kashmir Files to enter the Rs 200-crore club this year.