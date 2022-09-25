English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'Brahmastra' tickets available at special Navaratri price. Check details

    'Brahmastra' is only the second Indian film after 'The Kashmir Files' to enter the Rs 200-crore club this year.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 25, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', which released in theatres on September 9, 2022. (Screen grab)

    Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', which released in theatres on September 9, 2022. (Screen grab)

    Tickets for Bollywood action-adventure movie Brahmastra, which is continuing a successful run at the box office, will be available at a special price starting tomorrow.

    After huge viewer turnouts on National Cinema Day on September 23, when tickets were priced at just Rs 75 at regular screens, Brahmastra makers said they had learnt how to find the right price to enable wider accessibility to movies.

    And so starting Monday, September 26, Brahmastra tickets can be bought at just Rs 100, director Ayan Mukerji said. The offer will continue till Thursday, September 29.

    "With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmstra this week," Mukerji wrote in an Instagram post.

    The special offer has been announced for Navratri, which begins on Monday.

    Close

    Related stories

    Brahmastra, touted as one of India's biggest movies, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology.

    Its protagonist, Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor), is a man with psychic powers. He comes to realise that he is an astra, a weapon of immense energy. The film will delve into his battle with dark powers.

    Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It is only the second Indian film after The Kashmir Files to enter the Rs 200-crore club this year.
    Tags: #Brahmastra #Cinema #movies
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 03:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.