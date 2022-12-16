'Brahmastra' is the most googled film of 2022 in India. Number 2 and 3 are...

'Brahmastra', one of the most talked about films of 2022, was made with a budget of Rs 410 crore. (Image: @BrahmastraFilm)

Google has announced what India searched for the most in 2022 as the year comes to close. The search engine giant annually releases this list of what the world, and each particular country, searched for the most across several categories such as entertainment, stars, movies, recipes and “how to” questions as well.

In the movies category in India, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra came in at number 1, followed by KGF Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files. Here are the top 10 most googled films in India in 2022:

1) Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

2) K.G.F: Chapter 2

3) The Kashmir Files

4) RRR

5) Kantara

6) Pushpa: The Rise

7) Vikram

8) Laal Singh Chaddha

9) Drishyam 2

10) Thor: Love and Thunder

'Brahmastra', one of the most talked about films of 2022, was made with a budget of Rs 410 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer was also a box office blockbuster.

For globally most googled movies, the list is a bit Hollywood heavy with MCU’s Thor at number 1. Here is the top ten list:

1) Thor: Love and Thunder

2) Black Adam

3) Top Gun: Maverick

4) The Batman

5) Encanto

6) Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

7) Jurassic World Dominion

8) K.G.F: Chapter 2

9) Uncharted

10) Morbius