English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring visually-stunning trailer to life

    'Brahmastra' is the first of a trilogy and has set out to establish India’s own cinematic universe -- the Astraverse.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    'Brahmastra' is the first to feature now real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. (Screengrab from trailer)

    'Brahmastra' is the first to feature now real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. (Screengrab from trailer)

    After being in the making for over five years, Dharma Productions on Wednesday released the trailer of Brahmastra.

    The 2.5-minute video, heavily packed with VFX and special effects, gives a peek into the characters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

    The trailer focuses on a budding romance between Shiva, likely a DJ played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Isha. It's during one of their moments together that Shiva's connection to the supernatural is revealed -- fire does not burn him.

    The trailer shows Amitabh Bachchan's character as a protector of the supernatural powers in the world while actors Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are portrayed as the antagonists wanting to get their hands on 'Brahmastra'.

    Close

    Related stories

    The clip soon reveals that the reason that fire does not harm Shiva is because he himself is a 'Brahmastra' -- one representing fire.

    Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is set to release on September 9. The film is the first to feature now real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The actors began to date after meeting at the film’s sets.

    Read more: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt danced to this Shah Rukh Khan number at post-wedding party

    Brahmastra is the first of a trilogy and has set out to establish India’s own cinematic universe -- the Astraverse.

    The film has witnessed multiple delays over the years. The production had begun in 2017 and after interruptions caused by the Covid pandemic and others, it finally ended earlier this year.

    Produced at an estimated budget of about Rs 300 crore, Brahmastra is one of the most expensive films ever made in the country.

    Read more: 'Brahmastra': After 5 years, Ayan Mukerji finishes shooting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Amitabh Bachchan #Astraverse #Ayan Mukerji #Brahmastra #Mouni Roy #Nagarjuna #Ranbir Kapoor
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 02:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.