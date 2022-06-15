'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring visually-stunning trailer to life

'Brahmastra' is the first to feature now real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. (Screengrab from trailer)

After being in the making for over five years, Dharma Productions on Wednesday released the trailer of Brahmastra.

The 2.5-minute video, heavily packed with VFX and special effects, gives a peek into the characters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

The trailer focuses on a budding romance between Shiva, likely a DJ played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Isha. It's during one of their moments together that Shiva's connection to the supernatural is revealed -- fire does not burn him.

The trailer shows Amitabh Bachchan's character as a protector of the supernatural powers in the world while actors Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are portrayed as the antagonists wanting to get their hands on 'Brahmastra'.

The clip soon reveals that the reason that fire does not harm Shiva is because he himself is a 'Brahmastra' -- one representing fire.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is set to release on September 9. The film is the first to feature now real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The actors began to date after meeting at the film’s sets.

Brahmastra is the first of a trilogy and has set out to establish India’s own cinematic universe -- the Astraverse.

The film has witnessed multiple delays over the years. The production had begun in 2017 and after interruptions caused by the Covid pandemic and others, it finally ended earlier this year.

Produced at an estimated budget of about Rs 300 crore, Brahmastra is one of the most expensive films ever made in the country.

