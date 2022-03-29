English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'Brahmastra': After 5 years, Ayan Mukerji finishes shooting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer

    The last day of shooting for Brahmastra was in Varanasi where the team -- including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt -- could "finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings," Mukerji wrote.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 29, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and directed by Ayan Mukerji is is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 9. (Image credit: @ayan_mukerji/Instagram)

    'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and directed by Ayan Mukerji is is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 9. (Image credit: @ayan_mukerji/Instagram)


    After shooting for five years, director Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday finally called a wrap on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.

    Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "And finally... It’s a wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we`ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey."







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)


    The last day of the shoot was in Varanasi where they could "finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings," Ayan Mukerji wrote.

    Alia Bhatt too took to Instagram to share the news with a couple of photos and a video. "We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally... The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.., IT'S A WRAP!!!!!!!!" she wrote.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Alia Bhatt

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Earlier in the day, Pinkvilla reported that the trio had gone to seek blessings at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi after completing the shoot.

    On Bhatt's birthday this month, Mukerji had revealed the first look of her character in the movie, Isha.

    Read more: 'Happy birthday to me': Alia Bhatt reveals first look from 'Brahmastra'. Watch

    Brahmastra is a combination of mythology and science fiction. Kapoor plays the character of Shiva, a man with supernatural powers.

    The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

    It is set to be the first of a trilogy.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Amitabh Bachchan #Ayan Mukerji #Brahmastra #Mouni Roy #Nagarjuna Akkineni #Ranbir Kapoor
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 04:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.