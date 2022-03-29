'Brahmastra': After 5 years, Ayan Mukerji finishes shooting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer

'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and directed by Ayan Mukerji is is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 9. (Image credit: @ayan_mukerji/Instagram)

After shooting for five years, director Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday finally called a wrap on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "And finally... It’s a wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we`ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey."

The last day of the shoot was in Varanasi where they could "finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings," Ayan Mukerji wrote.

Alia Bhatt too took to Instagram to share the news with a couple of photos and a video. "We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally... The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.., IT'S A WRAP!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Pinkvilla reported that the trio had gone to seek blessings at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi after completing the shoot.

On Bhatt's birthday this month, Mukerji had revealed the first look of her character in the movie, Isha.

Brahmastra is a combination of mythology and science fiction. Kapoor plays the character of Shiva, a man with supernatural powers.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

It is set to be the first of a trilogy.