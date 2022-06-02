Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India on August 5

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s upcoming film "Bullet Train" will make its debut in Indian theatres on August 5, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, the studio said the action comedy film will be released in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
David Leitch, known for movies like "Deadpool 2" and "Hobbs & Shaw", has directed the film, which is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by author Kotaro Isaka.
Pitt features as a seasoned assassin, Ladybug, who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.
Once onboard, he and the other competing assassins onboard discover that their objectives are all connected.