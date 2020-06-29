App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#BoycottNetflix trends on Twitter as Telugu film 'Krishna and his Leela' draws netizens' ire

Some users said they were offended by the film and its characters, who are named Krishna and Radha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Netflix's new Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' has drawn the ire of several Indian Twitter users, who have slammed the OTT platform for streaming content that is “Hinduphobic” and hurts religious sentiments.

In the movie, the male protagonist is named after the deity Lord Krishna. He is shown to have engaged in sexual encounters with multiple women, one of them even named Radha. The strategically used names of the characters and the multiple sexual encounters shown in the regional language film have not been taken well by several netizens.

With multiple tweets accusing Netflix of sharing content that hinges on sex or hurting religious sentiments, the hashtag #BoycottNetflix was seen trending on the microblogging platform.




First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #boycott #Netflix #religion

