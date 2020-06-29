BoycottNetflix trends on Twitter as Telugu film 'Krishna and his Leela' draws netizens' ire

Netflix's new Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' has drawn the ire of several Indian Twitter users, who have slammed the OTT platform for streaming content that is “Hinduphobic” and hurts religious sentiments.

In the movie, the male protagonist is named after the deity Lord Krishna. He is shown to have engaged in sexual encounters with multiple women, one of them even named Radha. The strategically used names of the characters and the multiple sexual encounters shown in the regional language film have not been taken well by several netizens.



#BoycottNetflix NETFLIX IS THE MAIN REASON WHY THESE ANTI NATIONAL ELEMENTS ARE POINTING FINGERS ON OUR #SanatanaDharma .NETFLIX PROMOTES WESTERN CULTURE OVER INDIAN CULTURE. IT'S A BIG BLOT TO OUR INDIAN SOCIETY WHERE PROXIMITY MATTERS! pic.twitter.com/vsMHXS2ltY

— अभिषेक चंद (@abhii9139) June 29, 2020



#BoycottNetflix

Enough is enough. @NetflixIndia is no longer a streaming service but a white-listed p**n platform targeted against the faith of millions of Indians. It's time the content on Netflix is regulated. @rsprasad @TRAI @DoT_India #KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix

— Madhav Agarwal (@madhav_agar) June 29, 2020



Web Series #KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix showing #Krishna have sexual affairs with many women & one of them named as #Radha.

The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda

Why always insult our Gods?

Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic.#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/3oOzwuxRgY Close

With multiple tweets accusing Netflix of sharing content that hinges on sex or hurting religious sentiments, the hashtag #BoycottNetflix was seen trending on the microblogging platform.