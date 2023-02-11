 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is still going strong. Could the 1000 Crore Club be within reach?

Joginder Tuteja
Feb 11, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

Aamir Khan was the first Bollywood star to enter the 100 Crore, 200 Crore and 300 Crore Clubs. Shah Rukh Khan could be the first in the Bollywood/Hindi 500 Crore Club.

Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'.

In another huge week for Pathaan, the YRF picture starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham made almost Rs 100 crore in ticket sales in Week 2 since its release.

After the first extended week of nine days had closed at Rs 364.15 crore from Indian theatres alone, the second week added Rs 94.75 crore more to take the India total to Rs 458.90 crore. Globally, the film has already made over Rs 900 crore. Pathaan released in theatres on January 25, 2023 - a Wednesday.

The third week has started on a good note as well, with over Rs 5 crore coming in on Friday (February 10, 2023), taking the total to Rs 464 crore*.

It’s a monumental number indeed, since there are just two Hindi releases to have gone past the Rs 400 crore mark. While KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) had a lifetime total of Rs 434.70 crore, the Hindi version of Baahubali - The Conclusion had brought in Rs 511 crore. Pathaan will likely eventually go past that total as well, albeit with help from the south versions. So far, the Hindi version of the Siddharth Anand directed action thriller has collected Rs 447.50 crore.

Nonetheless, the film is an all-time mega blockbuster for sure and nothing can take that away from it. Also, even if the Hindi version of Pathaan doesn’t go past Baahubali: The Conclusion, it will still score over Rs 500 crore from India. This means Shah Rukh Khan would be the first Bollywood superstar to open the 500 Crore Club and that’s an amazing feat indeed as prior to this Aamir Khan was the architect of the 100 Crore (Ghajini), 200 Crore (3 Idiots) and 300 Crore Club (Dangal). No Bollywood actor had ever opened a 400 Crore Club and now Shah Rukh Khan has gone straight ahead and opened a 500 Crore Club. What a feat!