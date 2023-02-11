Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is still going strong. Could the 1000 Crore Club be within reach?

In another huge week for Pathaan, the YRF picture starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham made almost Rs 100 crore in ticket sales in Week 2 since its release.

After the first extended week of nine days had closed at Rs 364.15 crore from Indian theatres alone, the second week added Rs 94.75 crore more to take the India total to Rs 458.90 crore. Globally, the film has already made over Rs 900 crore. Pathaan released in theatres on January 25, 2023 - a Wednesday.

The third week has started on a good note as well, with over Rs 5 crore coming in on Friday (February 10, 2023), taking the total to Rs 464 crore*.

It’s a monumental number indeed, since there are just two Hindi releases to have gone past the Rs 400 crore mark. While KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) had a lifetime total of Rs 434.70 crore, the Hindi version of Baahubali - The Conclusion had brought in Rs 511 crore. Pathaan will likely eventually go past that total as well, albeit with help from the south versions. So far, the Hindi version of the Siddharth Anand directed action thriller has collected Rs 447.50 crore.

Nonetheless, the film is an all-time mega blockbuster for sure and nothing can take that away from it. Also, even if the Hindi version of Pathaan doesn’t go past Baahubali: The Conclusion, it will still score over Rs 500 crore from India. This means Shah Rukh Khan would be the first Bollywood superstar to open the 500 Crore Club and that’s an amazing feat indeed as prior to this Aamir Khan was the architect of the 100 Crore (Ghajini), 200 Crore (3 Idiots) and 300 Crore Club (Dangal). No Bollywood actor had ever opened a 400 Crore Club and now Shah Rukh Khan has gone straight ahead and opened a 500 Crore Club. What a feat!

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's brand values have also gained from the historic success of Pathaan. Deepika Padukone was a prolific Bollywood actress, but after Padmaavat she decided to go slow and then did an offbeat Chapaak and an OTT film Gehraiyaan. However, after Pathaan she is back to where she belongs to and that’s the No. 1 spot. On the other hand, John Abraham had faced a few commercial disappointments in the form of Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack: Part One and Mumbai Saga in recent times but had a fair earner in the form of Ek Villain Returns and now has come back with Pathaan in one of his career-best performances. Also read: When Pathaan star John Abraham called this actor to polish his Hindi for the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster 2023 has seen a massive start for itself with Pathaan and now the baton is being passed on to other biggies like Shehzada, Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa in Q1 to keep the moolah coming. *Estimates. Final numbers awaited Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.