Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan sees roaring advance booking

Joginder Tuteja
Jan 21, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

Plus, Ved enters 50 Crore Club, Kuttey is a disaster.

Shah Rukh Khan (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

With just three more days to go, Pathaan is seeing one of the best hypes for a Bollywood film on this side of the pandemic.

In the last couple of years, there have been few films that have emerged as blockbusters. Sooryavanshi emerged as a success in late 2021; it was the first major release in theatres since the pandemic. Gangubai Kathiawadi followed in early 2022. Then south releases KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Kantara turned out to be huge sensations. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helped revive theatrical business. Brahmastra went on to defy all odds and emerge big. Then came Drishyam 2, which entered the 300 Crore Club. In between there was The Kashmir Files, which posted great RoI for its makers - made for about Rs 20 crore, it went on to gross over Rs 340 crore. As for Hollywood, it gave Avatar: The Way of Water to keep the theatrical business going when nothing else was working.

Now, Pathaan is set to take a good start, if advance bookings are any indication. With over 2 lakh tickets already sold and the number expected to touch 3 lakh by the time the movie arrives in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is set to shatter records.

The film will be competing with SRK's biggest opener ever as it’s poised to break the opening day record of Happy New Year (Rs 44.97 crore). While the Farah Khan-directed film released on Diwali, Siddharth Anand's film is arriving a day before Republic Day 2023.

There are more records that would be keenly observed. The best opener since Anand’s own War (Rs 53.35 crore) is KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) (Rs 53.95 crore), and Pathaan will have its task cut out to come close to that.