Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan sees roaring advance booking

Shah Rukh Khan (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

With just three more days to go, Pathaan is seeing one of the best hypes for a Bollywood film on this side of the pandemic.

In the last couple of years, there have been few films that have emerged as blockbusters. Sooryavanshi emerged as a success in late 2021; it was the first major release in theatres since the pandemic. Gangubai Kathiawadi followed in early 2022. Then south releases KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Kantara turned out to be huge sensations. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helped revive theatrical business. Brahmastra went on to defy all odds and emerge big. Then came Drishyam 2, which entered the 300 Crore Club. In between there was The Kashmir Files, which posted great RoI for its makers - made for about Rs 20 crore, it went on to gross over Rs 340 crore. As for Hollywood, it gave Avatar: The Way of Water to keep the theatrical business going when nothing else was working.

Now, Pathaan is set to take a good start, if advance bookings are any indication. With over 2 lakh tickets already sold and the number expected to touch 3 lakh by the time the movie arrives in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is set to shatter records.

The film will be competing with SRK's biggest opener ever as it’s poised to break the opening day record of Happy New Year (Rs 44.97 crore). While the Farah Khan-directed film released on Diwali, Siddharth Anand's film is arriving a day before Republic Day 2023.

There are more records that would be keenly observed. The best opener since Anand’s own War (Rs 53.35 crore) is KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) (Rs 53.95 crore), and Pathaan will have its task cut out to come close to that.

When it comes to Bollywood, Pathaan will easily eclipse the best opening day (Rs 37 crore) of the last three years set by Brahmastra.

It has been a really long time since Shah Rukh Khan saw a good opening (by his standards) for a film of his and so far, Pathaan is having everything go right for it. The film is releasing on Wednesday - Thursday is Republic Day holiday, Friday is expected to play like a partial holiday due to many taking a long weekend off, and then Saturday and Sunday - which should help Pathaan start raking it in January itself.

While no Hindi releases have made a mark so far in 2023, Marathi film Ved has now gone past the Rs 52 crore mark. Riteish Deshmukh has played the triple role of an actor, producer and director here, and with Genelia Deshmukh nee D’Souza on his side, he has delivered a bonafide blockbuster with this romantic drama. The film is now in its fourth week and is set to have an open run ahead of the release of Pathaan at least.

Kuttey could not gather any such advantage, though, as the first week saw disastrous collections of a mere Rs 4.05 crore. The opening of the film was extremely poor, at just around Rs 1 crore, and then there was hardly any growth on Saturday, before collections went down again on Sunday. Weekday collections from here on couldn’t even match the overall sum gathered on Friday, which pretty much tells the tale. Now in its second week, the crime drama starring Arjun Kapoor and Tabu only has a few shows playing to scant audiences. Given that it has just days left till Pathaan commands more screens and audiences' attention, the film will likely fold up under Rs 4.25 crore.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources