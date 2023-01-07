 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Box office: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's Ved sparkles, Avatar: The Way of Water heads for 400 Crore Club

Joginder Tuteja
Jan 07, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Next big releases: Varisu and Thunivu on January 11 and Pathaan on January 25.

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in Mumbai Film Company's 'Ved'. (Screen grab from trailer)

Just when it looked like December 2022 would have only one box-office winner - Avatar: The Way of Water - there came a surprise in the form of Ved, which released in theatres on December 30.

Agreed that it's a Marathi film and not a pan-India outing, but at least in Maharashtra, it has kept the exhibitors and distributors busy, what with audiences flocking to theatres all over again.

The film made Rs 2.25 crore on opening day. Business remained steady throughout the first week, with ticket sales on Thursday (January 5, 2023) bringing in Rs 2.45 crore. The film's second Friday in theatres (January 6, 2023) turned out to be even better, with Rs 2.52 crore coming in.

Given that it has sustained the audiences' interest so far, with no drop in business yet, the romantic drama will likely continue to bring in the audiences even after the holiday season comes to a close.

So far, the film has made Rs 23.19 crore; trade watchers expect it to cross the Rs 30 crore milestone in 10 days flat.