Box office report: Saaho, Batla House, Mission Mangal and Hollywood films made Rs 400 crore in August

This August, films like Mission Mangal, Batla House and Prabhas-starrer Saaho brought cheer to the film industry with strong collections to the tune of Rs 300 crore, in all.

Hollywood ventures like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Angry Birds and Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw added to the grand total bringing the overall monthly collection to around Rs 400 crore.

Two films -- Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House had the advantage of releasing on the Independence Day holiday, which has become a lucrative period for film releases.

But, it was surprising to see both films doing well at the box office despite the clash between the two biggies of Bollywood.

While Batla House has minted over Rs 97 crore, Mission Mangal has earned Rs 193 crore plus and the two films are still running in theatres adding more to their revenues.

The two films this year performed better than those that released during the last Independence Day.

In 2018 too, it was direct film release competition between Kumar and Abraham. However, last year’s results were not as good as the 2019 collections.

Last year’s offerings Gold and Satyameva Jayate had collected around Rs 102 crore and Rs 88 crore, respectively. However, film trade analysts had expected the two ventures to earn 20-30 percent more. According to them, Gold and Satyameva Jayate had not capitalized on their strong start despite being holiday releases.

But this year, it seems the month of August has seen better business than 2018.

Prabhas’ Bollywood debut with Saaho had a lot to add to this, especially with the Hindi version grabbing big numbers at the box office.

Having released on August 30, the film in the first two days managed to pocket as much as Rs 50 crore from the Hindi version alone. Saaho’s India total from all versions on day one had garnered as much as Rs 87 crore.

It looks like the third quarter for the film industry will emerge profitable thanks to the strong collections in August.

After all, a lot is expected from the second half of the year for the film business due to the many holidays falling in this period.