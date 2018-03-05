App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Mar 05, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Box Office report: Long weekend fails to cheer up Bollywood

On its opening day, Pari made Rs 4 crore appriximately followed by Saturday’s collection of Rs 4.75 crore. Sunday saw collections of around Rs 4.50 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Anushka Sharma’s Pari failed to cheer Bollywood as it could manage a weekend collection of just Rs 13.50 crore net with little or no excitement building around the film. Last year, another Anushka-starrer which did not do well was Phillauri. The film according to Boxofficeindia collected Rs 14.65 crore in its opening weekend.

"Pari started slow in morning shows also some theatres were closed due to Holi celebrations, but picked up at metros mainly as the day progressed. Evening/night shows reported better occupancy," said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, even after Holi celebrations, not many checked into theatres to watch Pari.

On its opening day, Pari made Rs 4 crore approximately followed by Saturday’s collection of Rs 4.75 crore. Sunday saw collections of around Rs 4.50 crore.

Veerey Ki Wedding too had a very poor weekend with the film clocking only about Rs 2.25 crore. The first weekend collections of Veerey Ki Wedding saw Friday making Rs 70 lakh, Saturday bringing in Rs 75 lakh and Sunday also clocking Rs 75 lakh approximately.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on the other hand collected Rs 18.25 crore in its second weekend. The film saw a drop of about 30% from the first weekend. collections of the first weekend being Rs 25.83 crore. The total collections of the film in ten days stood at Rs 62 crore approximately.

Boxofficeindia reports said the film has easily outdone Pari and the collections are likely to cross the Rs 90 crore mark.

tags #Bollywood #Box Office

