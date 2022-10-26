Box Office: Ram Setu opens well, Thank God yet to grow, but at Rs 23.15 crore, together they earned less than last year

Last year this time, when the Diwali release Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgan-Ranveer Singh-starrer Sooryavanshi opened in theatres, it scored quite well and ended up collecting Rs 26.29 crore at the box office. In fact, it managed to hold that record for almost a year before the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva released last month and ended up netting Rs 37 crore at the box office. Otherwise, around 50-odd Bollywood releases came over the last 10 months and none managed to surpass these numbers.

With the arrival of Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgan-starrer Thank God this Diwali, all eyes were on whether the big day would see better collections than Sooryavanshi. When Sooryavanshi had arrived, it was after a hype of almost a couple of years, and there was pent-up excitement among audiences to catch a film on the big screen, after two years of lockdown, owing to COVID-19. The combination of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty in the newest installment of the cop universe was much awaited. Hence, what had happened back then was surreal.

In today's circumstances, audiences have become far more choosy about what they watch in the theatres. Bollywood especially, with only a handful of films which have been successful (Brahmāstra, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo), has been trying to put up a fight against its new box-office adversary: cinemas from the south, which has been dominating at the top (KGF – Chapter 2, RRR, PS-1, Kantara). Audience demands freshness and class act. One were hoping the combined collections of the two Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God would surpass Sooryavanshi.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The combined collections stayed below the Rs 25-crore mark. Ram Setu did its part by bringing in Rs 15.25 crore, had Thank God got into a double-digit score then the feat could well have been accomplished. However, the film raked in Rs 8.10 crore, and, as a result, the combined collections of both the films are Rs 23.15 crore. Of course, if one also adds Black Adam to the fold (the film had released last Thursday), then the combined collections are better than Rs 26.29 crore, hence proving to be good enough news for the exhibitors. However, if one compares apples with apples and talk only about Bollywood releases, then it has been a rather close call.

What has to be seen though is where do these films go from here. In its lifetime, Sooryavanshi has collected Rs 197 crore at the box office. Now given the kind of credentials that Ram Setu and Thank God boast of, it won't be good enough if their combined collections surpass the Rs 200 crore mark. After all, the combined budget of both the films is greater than that of Sooryavanshi and, hence, the results also need to be better. What goes in the favour of the new releases is that this is an extended festive week and, therefore, good numbers are expected right till the end of the week.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the other releases, Black Adam is leading from the front with its collections reaching Rs 32.50 crore* after playing in theatres for six days. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer has been staying rather steady ever since its opening day and though the collections are not quite hitting the roof, they are not sliding either. It has been good enough for the film to perform beyond the survival zone and that would ensure that a lifetime number of Rs 45-50 crore is there for the taking. For a Hollywood release here, this is a positive outcome indeed.

Same holds true for Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara as well, which has been doing steady business again among its target audience. It has been playing steadily around the range of Rs 2 crore per day ever since its release on September 30 and that's what has allowed it to cross the Rs 26.50 crore mark already. Not that it is a solid hit across the entire Hindi-speaking belt but, at least, in the pockets where it has been released with a wider coverage, it's doing well. In Karnataka, the film is already an all-time blockbuster and the numbers which are coming in from the Hindi version are an added bonus.

As for Doctor G, it has crossed the lifetime number of Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Rs 28.26 crore) and that's the only plus it is taking along. Standing around the Rs 28.50-crore mark, the film has underperformed in a big way. In fact, after watching the promo, it had seemed that the film will join the likes of other Ayushmann superhits like Bala (2019), Dream Girl (2019) and Badhaai Ho (2018), etc., but, unfortunately, that's not the case. Of course, the film deserved to do better but for it to stay so much short of even Rs 50 crore is indeed disheartening.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections are according to the production and distribution sources.