MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Will Akshay Kumar’s 'BellBottom' set the cash registers ringing like before?

Before-Covid, Day 1 collections were considered a bellwether for a film's overall performance. That might all change when Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' comes out tomorrow.

Joginder Tuteja
August 18, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Akshay Kumar in 'BellBottom' (screen grab)

Akshay Kumar in 'BellBottom' (screen grab)

Exactly five months after the release of Mumbai Saga on March 19, Bollywood is back in theatres with Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom releasing on August 19.

A lot has happened on OTT in the meantime, of course. But we've missed business-as-usual, too.

Incidentally, BellBottom was shot entirely during the pandemic.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film’s release was originally announced for July - everyone had expected that theatres across the country would be open by then.

Close

Related stories

Thursday release

BellBottom is finally releasing on August 19, 2021 - a Thursday. This, by all means, is a brave decision by the film-makers: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Why?

First, because Maharashtra is not yet open - the market typically accounts for roughly 30% of the business that a commercial film like this does.

Apply the 50% occupancy rule to this, and we are staring at roughly 35% of the business that a film would do if one looks at an optimal score.

Of course, not all shows are houseful - even on the first day - so that too needs to be taken into account. Still, the best case scenario is around 40%.

Second reason: it is opening on a non-holiday.

Given that this is an Akshay Kumar-starrer, it might have done opening day business of Rs20 crore even on a non-holiday in pre-Covid times.

Now, even as more people return to life as usual, one can foresee Rs8 crore opening day business at best for BellBottom.

That's not all. Any fear factor creeping in could further reduce the Day 1 takings by 25%, into the Rs6 crore range.

Let’s also remember that this is a Thursday release, and hence not the most popular day for the arrival of a film.

The verdict

Net net, with so many factors at play, it is more about the longevity game here and not quite the opening day collections that will decide the fate of this film, as used to be the case during pre-COVID.

Even if the film’s first day numbers are around the Rs6 crore mark, that would be a good enough start for the film, and whatever comes in over and above that would be a bonus.

All eyes are on the film’s release, and we will keep you posted on the final numbers once the collections pour in.
Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.
Tags: #Akshay Kumar #BellBottom #box office collection #Business of Bollywood #Entertainment #Film
first published: Aug 18, 2021 12:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.