Will Akshay Kumar’s 'BellBottom' set the cash registers ringing like before?

Akshay Kumar in 'BellBottom' (screen grab)

Exactly five months after the release of Mumbai Saga on March 19, Bollywood is back in theatres with Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom releasing on August 19.

A lot has happened on OTT in the meantime, of course. But we've missed business-as-usual, too.

Incidentally, BellBottom was shot entirely during the pandemic.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film’s release was originally announced for July - everyone had expected that theatres across the country would be open by then.

Thursday release

BellBottom is finally releasing on August 19, 2021 - a Thursday. This, by all means, is a brave decision by the film-makers: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Why?

First, because Maharashtra is not yet open - the market typically accounts for roughly 30% of the business that a commercial film like this does.

Apply the 50% occupancy rule to this, and we are staring at roughly 35% of the business that a film would do if one looks at an optimal score.

Of course, not all shows are houseful - even on the first day - so that too needs to be taken into account. Still, the best case scenario is around 40%.

Second reason: it is opening on a non-holiday.

Given that this is an Akshay Kumar-starrer, it might have done opening day business of Rs20 crore even on a non-holiday in pre-Covid times.

Now, even as more people return to life as usual, one can foresee Rs8 crore opening day business at best for BellBottom.

That's not all. Any fear factor creeping in could further reduce the Day 1 takings by 25%, into the Rs6 crore range.

Let’s also remember that this is a Thursday release, and hence not the most popular day for the arrival of a film.

The verdict

Net net, with so many factors at play, it is more about the longevity game here and not quite the opening day collections that will decide the fate of this film, as used to be the case during pre-COVID.

Even if the film’s first day numbers are around the Rs6 crore mark, that would be a good enough start for the film, and whatever comes in over and above that would be a bonus.

All eyes are on the film’s release, and we will keep you posted on the final numbers once the collections pour in.