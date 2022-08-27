Box Office: Liger [Hindi] makes Rs 4.5 crore on Day 1, Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] is a hit

Four weeks after the release of Ek Villain Returns, a film has at least taken some sort of a start at the box office. Such has been the drought at the box office that - forget a double-digit opening - even a Rs 5 crore first day number is coming at a premium. In 2022, only 8 Hindi films have managed to bring in over Rs 5 crore at the box office. These are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shamshera, JugJugg Jeeyo, Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2. Though Liger [Hindi] has also fallen short, it has come close.

On Friday, when Liger got a full-fledged release across the country in Hindi, the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer managed to bring in Rs 4.5 crore. The night before it had seen restricted release at a few multiplexes in Hindi and that had helped it fetch Rs 1.25 crore, which actually signifies that the occupancy was better then. In total, the film's collections currently stand at Rs 5.75 crore.

A 'cross-breed' film of sorts between the Telugu and Bollywood film industries, with Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur representing south and Karan Johar the north, it was notable primarily for the launch of its leading man Vijay Deverakonda in Hindi cinema. After the success of Arjun Reddy, he had started good traction already and once the film's remake Kabir Singh emerged as an all time blockbuster in Hindi, the lead actor was all the more in demand.

For Ananya Pandey, this is her third film from the Dharma camp. While Student of the Year 2 marked her launch in Bollywood, it was followed by Gehraiyaan, which released straight on OTT. Now with Liger, she has managed yet another decent opening at the box office after her last theatrical release Pati Patni aur Woh, which had opened much better and also emerged as a major hit at the box office. Liger was meant to be a big ticket affair and all eyes are on the response that it gets across languages over the weekend.

Meanwhile, one film which has managed to do well across languages is Karthikeya 2. It fetched a good response in the original Telugu version when it was released a couple of weeks back. However, what has caught everyone by surprise is the kind of response it has managed in the Hindi version, what with Rs 20 crore coming in after a couple of weeks. The film's shows were increased after its opening itself and now even in the second week it has found traction since Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan have left the arena.

While it has already crossed the lifetime numbers of another south film Radhe Shyam, which had collected a mere Rs 19.30 crore in the Hindi version, its next target is to overtake Rocketry - the Nambi Effect, which collected Rs 26.05 crore in Hindi. While Rs 25 crore should be surpassed eventually by Karthikeya 2, its final lifetime could be in the Rs 26-28 crore range.

On the other hand, Do Baaraa has turned out to be a major flop at the box office. The Anurag Kashyap film couldn't draw in the audience, not even in the up-market multiplexes. Its Day 1 ticket sales were unimpressive [Rs 0.72 crore], growth over the first weekend was weak too [Rs 2.98 crore] - by the close of the first week, it had managed only Rs 3.63 crore in earnings. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is hardly there to be seen in the second week and will eventually fold up at a lifetime of Rs 3.75 crore.