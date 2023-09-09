Box office: Jawan competes with Pathaan to take the crown for most successful Bollywood film of 2023

Jawan is the ninth 100 Crore Club film starring Shah Rukh Khan, after Ra. One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees and of course Pathaan. (Image: Screen grab)

It's a blockbuster! The kind of start that Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has taken at the box office pretty much guarantees that this is going to be another mega money-spinner for SRK and Bollywood. Just a little over six months back, his Pathaan had collected a massive Rs 525.50 crore in its Hindi version alone. Now Jawan, which opened this Thursday, looks set to enter the 500 Crore Club - and very likely do it faster than Pathaan.

It was a given that the Atlee-directed action social family drama would open well at the box office. In fact, insiders bet that it would comfortably hit a half-century on its very first day, just like Pathaan had done. However, as the advance bookings for the film started, the bar was raised and a number in excess of Rs 60 crore seemed possible, and that too just in Hindi.

Well, this is just what happened as the Hindi version of the film ended up bringing in Rs 65.50 crore on its very first day, which was much higher than what Pathaan had collected on its opening day (Rs 55 crore). Yes, collections for Pathaan jumped on its second day in theatres, with Rs 68 crore coming on the Republic Day holiday. In the case of Jawan, it was a regular working day but still Rs 46.23 crore* came in, which is huge.

As a result, the two-day total of the film currently stands at 111.73 crores* and this is now also the ninth century for Shah Rukh Khan, the others being Ra. One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees and of course Pathaan. To think of it, the game has just begun for the superstar and by the close of its extended four-day weekend, Jawan would be not just his fourth double-century after Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan, but also his second highest grosser ever after Pathaan.

As for his leading lady Nayanthara, she now has made a very successful Bollywood debut with a huge blockbuster under her belt. The Hindi film industry had been trying to lure the Lady Superstar with quite a few attractive offers for long, but then she chose to pick the best of the best, and the results are there to be seen.

Director Atlee has once again shown what he is made of; this time to the pan-Bharat audience. He has quite a fan base in the south, courtesy of numerous Tamil hits. He has a distinct style of his own and he has brought that into play in Jawan, while marrying north as well as south sensibilities.

All that needs to be seen now is what sort of milestones are crossed by Jawan in the days to come. While Rs 250 crore mark should be crossed by the Hindi version of the film after its extended four-day weekend, Rs 350 crore should be surpassed comfortably by the time the first week comes to a close. If the second weekend manages to bring in Rs 100 crore more, then the film could well end up being the fastest 500 Crore Club entrant.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources