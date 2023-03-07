Box office: Holi release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar needs to carry forward the momentum that...

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joginder Tuteja
Mar 07, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Writer-producer Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, among others, releases in theatres on March 8, 2023. (Screen shot/T-Series)

Pathaan set a new box-office record for the all-time highest grossing Hindi film this year. Before this, the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) had held the record for almost six years with earnings of Rs 511 crore in theatres.

While no Bollywood movie was even coming close to that, things went further downhill between 2020-21 when the pandemic struck and no new films were arriving. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi revived the industry in late 2021 as it almost ended up scoring a double century, while 2022 saw the release of Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files and Drishyam 2 - the last of these made it into the 200 Crore Club. From south, the dubbed Hindi version of RRR was a double century maker too and the only film which seemed like it could come close to Baahubali: The Conclusion's record was KGF: Chapter 2 which had its Hindi version going past the Rs 400 crore mark - it eventually close at Rs 434.70 crore.

In a way this worked well for the entire film industry as it gave confidence that audiences were willing to step out of their houses if there was something truly cinematic in the offering. Towards the close of 2022 when James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water scored a huge triple century with collections going past Rs 365 crore, the stage was set for Pathaan to take forward the momentum.